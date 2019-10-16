MORNING REWIND: New-look levee revealed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday October 15.
---
A severe weather warning was issued for parts of CQ yesterday with the Bureau of Meteorology saying severe thunderstorms were likely for the region.
(Catch up HERE)
---
One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare
---
After tallying the nominations and receiving your votes, Central Queensland’s best childcare centre, as voted by our readers, was revealed.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A new approach to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee construction has been revealed after council was ordered back to the drawing board last month.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout
---
GKI business owners are feeling quietly hopeful that the sales process with the new potential owner of the island will be a success.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.