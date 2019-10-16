MORNING REWIND: New-look levee revealed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

A severe weather warning was issued for parts of CQ yesterday with the Bureau of Meteorology saying severe thunderstorms were likely for the region.

Tuesday weather graphic

One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years.

Rockhampton schools.

ALSO READ: RICH V POOR: How incomes for CQ’s schools compare

After tallying the nominations and receiving your votes, Central Queensland’s best childcare centre, as voted by our readers, was revealed.

Maddison Hermon, Felicity Biles and Maddi Heslin at Illoura Child Care Centre Rockhampton is CQ's best childcare centre.

A new approach to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee construction has been revealed after council was ordered back to the drawing board last month.

Rocky Levee toon

ALSO READ: RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

GKI business owners are feeling quietly hopeful that the sales process with the new potential owner of the island will be a success.

Geoff Mercer loves the peaceful lifestyle at his GKI Holiday Village and looks forward to working with new developers to share his passion for one of the most beautiful islands on the east coast

