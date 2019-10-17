Menu
Approved plans for a service to the built on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere. The site is owned by Aurizon who use it for storage for the railway line.
News

MORNING REWIND: New servo for Gracemere?

Maddelin McCosker
17th Oct 2019 8:25 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday October 16.

---

A successful businessman was dreaming of semi-retirement, playing with his ‘toys’ and spending many hours laughing with his loving fiance when his world literally came crashing down.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Before the end of October, bulldozers will begin preparations on the duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

(Catch up HERE)

ORIGINAL PLAN: Cr Ellen Smith said the original tender documents specified the duplication of the Capricorn Highway would continue down Lawrie St.
---

After campaigning from MP Barry O’Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Rockhampton will be the ‘headquarters’ for the newly established Office of Rural and Regional Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk
---

A new roadhouse has been approved for Gracemere off the Capricorn Highway.

(Catch up HERE)

Approved plans for a service to the built on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere. The site is owned by Aurizon who use it for storage for the railway line.
---

Vote now for Central Queensland’s Best Junior Sports Coach.

(Catch up HERE)

Damien coaches junior touch football.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

