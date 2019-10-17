MORNING REWIND: New servo for Gracemere?
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday October 16.
---
A successful businessman was dreaming of semi-retirement, playing with his ‘toys’ and spending many hours laughing with his loving fiance when his world literally came crashing down.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Before the end of October, bulldozers will begin preparations on the duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.
(Catch up HERE)
---
After campaigning from MP Barry O’Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Rockhampton will be the ‘headquarters’ for the newly established Office of Rural and Regional Queensland.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A new roadhouse has been approved for Gracemere off the Capricorn Highway.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Vote now for Central Queensland’s Best Junior Sports Coach.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.