Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The location of the $350 million Banana Range Wind Farm.
The location of the $350 million Banana Range Wind Farm.
News

MORNING REWIND: New wind farm opposed by locals

Maddelin McCosker
15th Oct 2019 8:35 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday October 14.

---

The income of Central Queensland schools has been revealed. Which school in the region made the most between 2015 and 2017?

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton schools.
Rockhampton schools.

ALSO READ: FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

---

A $350 million wind farm in CQ has been given the go-ahead despite strong local opposition.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A 21-year-old faced court last week after he was charged with supplying an illicit drug to an undercover police officer.

(Catch up HERE)

Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar.
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar.

---

Emerald footballer Josh Macdonald is being remembered as a ‘beautiful man’ by his friends and family after he passed away weeks after he was told his brain cancer had returned.

(Catch up HERE)

Josh Macdonald and his family.
Josh Macdonald and his family.

---

Saturday’s Black Dog Ball was a great success, with 800 people attending the black tie ball. See all the pictures in our exclusive gallery.

(Catch up HERE)

L-R Bronte Lloyd and Connor Austin at the Black Dog Ball.
L-R Bronte Lloyd and Connor Austin at the Black Dog Ball.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

banana range wind farm black dog ball josh macdonald tmbcommunity tmbcrime tmbeduction tmbnews tmbrural tmbtribute wind farm
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    premium_icon FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    News One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years — giving it the highest funding in the region.

    Eye for bold design sparks exciting new local business

    premium_icon Eye for bold design sparks exciting new local business

    News The mother of four founded the business after she fell in love with a secret santa...

    UPDATE: National Park fire burning 'well in control'

    premium_icon UPDATE: National Park fire burning 'well in control'

    News Severe fire dangers are expected in the same area today

    ‘I love them like my own’: Heidi’s passion-fuelled win

    premium_icon ‘I love them like my own’: Heidi’s passion-fuelled win

    News It was a case of quality over quantity that got Heidi the win