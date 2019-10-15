MORNING REWIND: New wind farm opposed by locals
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday October 14.
---
The income of Central Queensland schools has been revealed. Which school in the region made the most between 2015 and 2017?
ALSO READ: FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets
---
A $350 million wind farm in CQ has been given the go-ahead despite strong local opposition.
---
A 21-year-old faced court last week after he was charged with supplying an illicit drug to an undercover police officer.
---
Emerald footballer Josh Macdonald is being remembered as a ‘beautiful man’ by his friends and family after he passed away weeks after he was told his brain cancer had returned.
---
Saturday’s Black Dog Ball was a great success, with 800 people attending the black tie ball. See all the pictures in our exclusive gallery.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.