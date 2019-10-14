MORNING REWIND: One mum’s selfless act to help coast kids

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to this week’s edition of The Weekly Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous week.

Here are the biggest stories from last week.

---

A number of bushfires around the region kept our rural and urban fire crews busy last week. Fires and Milman and Mount Morgan were burning out of control for some time.

(Catch up HERE)

---

It’s been more than 12 months since the North Rockhampton Bowls Club shut its doors for the last time. Now, the business sits abandoned and run down.

(Catch up HERE)

North Rockhampton bowls club.

---

Yeppoon mum Kylie-Anne Kyle did something most people wouldn’t think of doing when they see a group of misbehaving teenagers in the street — invite them into her home for dinner.

(Catch up HERE)

---

One Central Queensland family has been left heartbroken after the tragic death of their brother, father, and son, Jason Hite in a single vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Road on Wednesday.

(Catch up HERE)

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — Jason Hite is being remembered as a top bloke and great friend after he died in a car crash on Wednesday morning.

---

Some parts of the region were over the moon to receive as much as 110mm of rain from a number of storms on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

RAIN FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology predict these areas of Central Queensland will receive rain today.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.