MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from the last week

Police conducting searches at a home on Hardacre St in Wandal on February 19. The vehicles were later impounded.

Happy Monday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, February 17-24.

1. NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers

JUSTICE Graeme Crow warns every drug user or dealer who walks into his courtroom about the highly addictive nature and points to one of Rockhampton’s worst examples.

NSW police at Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

WATCH: 22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

22 OFFENDERS have been charged on a range of 58 offences as part of Operation Romeo Kazoo which saw 3.2 kilos of ice seized across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

3. 55 Rocky jobs in limbo after Holden drops business bombshell.

GENERAL Motors’ sudden decision to axe production of the Holden brand for Australia has stunned the nation and blindsided its Rockhampton dealership, putting 55 local jobs in jeopardy.

Lawrences Holden is celebrating 100 years in business.

4. Full list: How every school performed in Year 12 OP results.

THE state’s best schools have been revealed with the last OP results proving which public and private schools achieved the top marks in Queensland.

James Vandeleur and The Rockhampton Grammar School Dr Phillip Moulds.

5. $30m Capricorn Coast development clears final hurdle

A $30 MILLION residential and retail development set to change the face of Yeppoon’s foreshore has been given the official green light - but not without controversy.