MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from Tuesday

1. REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor and a registered nurse have walked from court after sentencing over producing child exploitation material while the doctor was holidaying in Canada.

Dr Stephen Peter Menzies Murray treats skin cancers. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

2. Two men killed in horror Bruce Highway smash identified

TWO men lost their lives in a serious two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway when a van and a truck collided early yesterday morning at an intersection along the Bruce Highway.

Two men died at the scene of a horror crash at Carmila. The crash was reported to emergency services just before 4am on Feb. 25 2020. PICTURE: Kasey House

3. Fate of popular Rockhampton shopping centre revealed

RUMOURS of a City Centre Plaza closure have officially been put to bed. Co-owners George Shad and Joe Baladi yesterday rubbished recent whispers as “100 per cent not true”.

New owners of City Centre Plaza Joe Baladi and George Shad.

4. Woman’s warning after being attacked and robbed at rest stop

A BUNDABERG woman has shared a message of safety after she was attacked at a rest stop north of Rockhampton.

Portrait of Invisible man in the hood isolated on black background creep pervert molester generic Photo: iStock

5. You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said

The Morning Bulletin reached out to readers a few weeks ago asking the question ‘What business would you like to see open in the Rockhampton region?’ and was inundated with responses.