MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from Tuesday
Happy hump day Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 25.
----
1. REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn
A ROCKHAMPTON doctor and a registered nurse have walked from court after sentencing over producing child exploitation material while the doctor was holidaying in Canada.
----
2. Two men killed in horror Bruce Highway smash identified
TWO men lost their lives in a serious two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway when a van and a truck collided early yesterday morning at an intersection along the Bruce Highway.
3. Fate of popular Rockhampton shopping centre revealed
RUMOURS of a City Centre Plaza closure have officially been put to bed. Co-owners George Shad and Joe Baladi yesterday rubbished recent whispers as “100 per cent not true”.
----
4. Woman’s warning after being attacked and robbed at rest stop
A BUNDABERG woman has shared a message of safety after she was attacked at a rest stop north of Rockhampton.
----
5. You asked these businesses to come, here’s what they said
The Morning Bulletin reached out to readers a few weeks ago asking the question ‘What business would you like to see open in the Rockhampton region?’ and was inundated with responses.