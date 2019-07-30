MORNING REWIND: Police continue manhunt for escaped prisoner

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.

---

Our top story of the day was an update on the manhunt for escaped prisoner, Lui Tiaaleaiga, who has been on the run after escaping from police custody on the weekend.

---

Police are also looking for two men after a 52-year-old man was attacked with a machete and a knife in Allenstown over the weekend.

---

A Rockhampton man has been sentenced to six-months in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Stockland.

---

Both police and Queensland Health have responded to community concerns over a forensic testing backlog which has seen lengthy delays in the investigation in a number of cases, including the mysterious death of teenager David Pham.

SCHOOL MEMORIES: David Pham while at school at Emmaus College. Contributed

---

Rockhampton Court heard of how a man on parole dropped his 10-month-old son so he could continue assaulting his partner.

---

