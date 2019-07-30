Menu
WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.
News

MORNING REWIND: Police continue manhunt for escaped prisoner

Maddelin McCosker
by
30th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Monday July 29.

---

Our top story of the day was an update on the manhunt for escaped prisoner, Lui Tiaaleaiga, who has been on the run after escaping from police custody on the weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

 

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.
ALSO READ: Manhunt update and Rocky escapee's history of violence

---

Police are also looking for two men after a 52-year-old man was attacked with a machete and a knife in Allenstown over the weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A Rockhampton man has been sentenced to six-months in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Stockland.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Both police and Queensland Health have responded to community concerns over a forensic testing backlog which has seen lengthy delays in the investigation in a number of cases, including the mysterious death of teenager David Pham.

(Catch up HERE)

 

SCHOOL MEMORIES: David Pham while at school at Emmaus College.
ALSO READ: Major delay in mysterious death case prevents family closure

---

Rockhampton Court heard of how a man on parole dropped his 10-month-old son so he could continue assaulting his partner.

(Catch up HERE)

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

