MORNING REWIND: Police release CCTV of hospital escape

Police are urging anyone who recognises this car to come forward. Queensland Police

Our biggest story from yesterday was an update on the prisoner who escaped from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. Police are looking to speak with a woman who they believe had contact with Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleagiga.

Staff at the Koorana Crocodile Farm were in disbelief when they found an orthopedic plate in the stomach of a recently deceased croc during an autopsy.

A fire in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon has left one family with a damage bill of $100k.

A young woman who works three jobs may lose them after she recently had her license suspended.

Back on the escaped prisoner, Rockhampton police say they have received a number of leads and have been notified of a number of sightings of escaped prisoner Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleagiga around Rockhampton and Gracemere.

