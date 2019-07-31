Menu
Police are urging anyone who recognises this car to come forward. Queensland Police
News

MORNING REWIND: Police release CCTV of hospital escape

Maddelin McCosker
by
31st Jul 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday July 30.

---

Our biggest story from yesterday was an update on the prisoner who escaped from police custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. Police are looking to speak with a woman who they believe had contact with Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleagiga.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are wanting to speak to this woman who was seen at the scene of a getaway. Queensland Police

ALSO READ: Manhunt update and Rocky escapee's history of violence

---

Staff at the Koorana Crocodile Farm were in disbelief when they found an orthopedic plate in the stomach of a recently deceased croc during an autopsy.

(Catch up HERE)

Koorana Crocodile Farm found an orthopedic plate in the contents of their croc MJ's stomach Koorana Crocodile Farm

---

A fire in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon has left one family with a damage bill of $100k.

(Catch up HERE)

Fire crews attend a shed fire in North Rockhampton Seven News

ALSO READ: Resident's fury at onlookers watching her property burn

---

A young woman who works three jobs may lose them after she recently had her license suspended.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Back on the escaped prisoner, Rockhampton police say they have received a number of leads and have been notified of a number of sightings of escaped prisoner Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleagiga around Rockhampton and Gracemere.

(Catch up HERE)

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital. QPS

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

