MORNING REWIND: Read the stories behind the Cap Coast fires
A large bushfire has been burning in the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary since Saturday. Follow our coverage since day 1 HERE.
A Rockhampton school teacher facing charges for possession of child exploitation material. To find out more, click HERE.
Local firey gives a look inside the epic fire fight on the front. Watch the incredible footage HERE.
Community pulls together in the face of the ongoing Cap Coast fires. See how locals helped those still inside the fire lines HERE.
Those who chose to stay and defend their homes from the blaze were separated from their loved ones for if they left the fire zone, they would not be able to return. Read their stories HERE.