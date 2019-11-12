Menu
Ailsa Emmerthas slept on the floor of the Capricorn Coast Basketball Association court in a room of about 30 others since Saturday, but her spirits were high
News

MORNING REWIND: Read the stories behind the Cap Coast fires

Jack Evans
12th Nov 2019 6:21 AM

Good morning Central Queensland,

Here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to ensure that you are up to date on the biggest local stories.

Here are our top five stories from Monday, November 11.

A large bushfire has been burning in the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary since Saturday. Follow our coverage since day 1 HERE.

Cobraball fire. Fire bomber in action near Mount Barmoya.
A Rockhampton school teacher facing charges for possession of child exploitation material. To find out more, click HERE.

handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
Local firey gives a look inside the epic fire fight on the front. Watch the incredible footage HERE.

Graphic vision on the front line of the EMERGENCY warned fire at Adelaide Park (West of Yeppoon). This footage was taken on Limestone Creek Road where you can hear the fire roar and see raining embers. Video grabs from Allen Gadsby Facebook post
Community pulls together in the face of the ongoing Cap Coast fires. See how locals helped those still inside the fire lines HERE.

Stuck on the other side of the roadblock Chris O'Brien helps load his neighbour Kristen Stephens' car with supplies so she can look after the neighbourhood
Those who chose to stay and defend their homes from the blaze were separated from their loved ones for if they left the fire zone, they would not be able to return. Read their stories HERE.

Leslie Massingham waiting to meet her husband at the Adelaide Park roadblock
