Rebecca Weller.
News

MORNING REWIND: Rocky mum’s heartbreaking decision

Maddelin McCosker
2nd Oct 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the day before.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday October 1.

---

Severe weather warnings for part of the region and dark storm clouds have people hopeful for some decent rainfall.

(Catch up HERE)

Yesterday's rain filled the roadside puddles at Gavial Creek.
---

The mystery surrounding the new GKI investor is no longer a mystery, with Noosa based company Altum Property Group named as the new investor.

(Catch up HERE)

Discover the beauty of Great Keppel Island by foot.
---

A Rockhampton mum and dad is faced with the devastating realisation she may have to give up parental rights to their 12-year-old daughter so she can receive the care she needs.

(Catch up HERE)

Ethan, Travis, Jordyn and Rebecca Weller.
---

A late night ram-raid thief caused thousands of dollars to a south-side service station to steal a packet of cigarettes.

(Catch up HERE)

Detectives are investigating the burglary of service station in Rockhampton overnight.
---

Regional flyers have had their hopes dashed this week after Qantas said they had no plans to introduce a discounted fares program to Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Qantas has said they have no plans to introduce a discounted fares program in Rockhampton. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

