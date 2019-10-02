MORNING REWIND: Rocky mum’s heartbreaking decision
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the day before.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday October 1.
---
Severe weather warnings for part of the region and dark storm clouds have people hopeful for some decent rainfall.
---
The mystery surrounding the new GKI investor is no longer a mystery, with Noosa based company Altum Property Group named as the new investor.
---
A Rockhampton mum and dad is faced with the devastating realisation she may have to give up parental rights to their 12-year-old daughter so she can receive the care she needs.
---
A late night ram-raid thief caused thousands of dollars to a south-side service station to steal a packet of cigarettes.
---
Regional flyers have had their hopes dashed this week after Qantas said they had no plans to introduce a discounted fares program to Rockhampton.
