MORNING REWIND: Second life lost weeks after Nine Mile crash

A treasured family photo of Natalea Summers and her son, Hamish Summers-Lawrie.

A treasured family photo of Natalea Summers and her son, Hamish Summers-Lawrie. Contributed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday July 31.

---

Our biggest story yesterday was the tragic news of the passing of Hamish Summers-Lawrie. Hamish sustained life threatening injuries in a crash on Malchi-Nine Mile Rd that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Kyi Wells in July.

(Catch up HERE)

Hamish Summers-Lawrie touched everyone who knew him. Contributed

ALSO READ: Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

---

It was revealed on Wednesday that final negotiations were underway with another potential developer for Great Keppel Island's billion-dollar redevelopment.

(Catch up HERE)

STILL WAITING: Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew on Great Keppel Island Megan Lewis

ALSO READ: Qld Government gives GKI and Browne Park stadium updates

---

A battle of the billboards has erupted between Brittany Lauga and One Nation chief-of-staff James Ashby.

(Catch up HERE)

This is the billboard commissioned by James Ashby which has caused a stir. Contributed

---

An elderly driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car through a North Rockhampton business.

(Catch up HERE)

Single vehicle crash into building at Elphinstone and Berserker Sts. Allan Reinikka ROK310719acrash2

---

A new player is about to enter the national electricity market which could have the backing of a key Central Queensland renewable energy project.

(Catch up HERE)

Electricity Pylon power line transmission tower at sunset.Generic photo of powerlinesPicture: iStock FILE

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.