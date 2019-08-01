MORNING REWIND: Second life lost weeks after Nine Mile crash
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday July 31.
---
Our biggest story yesterday was the tragic news of the passing of Hamish Summers-Lawrie. Hamish sustained life threatening injuries in a crash on Malchi-Nine Mile Rd that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Kyi Wells in July.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash
---
It was revealed on Wednesday that final negotiations were underway with another potential developer for Great Keppel Island's billion-dollar redevelopment.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: Qld Government gives GKI and Browne Park stadium updates
---
A battle of the billboards has erupted between Brittany Lauga and One Nation chief-of-staff James Ashby.
(Catch up HERE)
---
An elderly driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car through a North Rockhampton business.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A new player is about to enter the national electricity market which could have the backing of a key Central Queensland renewable energy project.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.