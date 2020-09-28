Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morning Bulletin digital edition, Monday September 28
Morning Bulletin digital edition, Monday September 28
News

MORNING REWIND: See the latest headlines from the weekend

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
28th Sep 2020 7:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning Central Queensland and welcome to the Morning Rewind where we catch you up on all the latest headlines

It’s Monday today but our journalists have been working over the weekend to bring you the news.

See the opinion pieces here.

The state election is getting closer.

Our political reporter Leighton Smith has compiled a list of options for the top election issues in the Rockhampton region.

Vote for what you think is the most important here.

Data from the latest real estate report has revealed Rockhampton annual median property values have risen from $256,000 to $267,000 – a lift of 4.3 per cent.

Check out more details from the report here.

See a list of drink drivers from Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.

Read the story here.

On the police topic, 150 extra police have been promised for the Central region.

Read the full story here.

A showfest with stadium trucks, stunt shows and amusement rides is coming to Rockhampton showgrounds – in a covid safe way.

See the event details here.

In sport news, our sports editor Pam McKay has a match reports on the Rugby Capricornia’s grand final day at Victoria Park.

Read the women's here and see the sports section for more stories and a photo gallery.

rockhampton morning rewind the morning rewind tmbmorningrewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poll: Vote online to decide Rocky’s biggest election issue

        Premium Content Poll: Vote online to decide Rocky’s biggest election issue

        News After assembling a list of important Rockhampton issues for the State Election, we now call on you to vote in our online poll to determine the most important.

        Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

        Premium Content Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

        News One drove from the pub because his mum had been calling and telling him to get...

        Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

        Premium Content Yeppoon teen caught with MDMA, cannabis

        News Jake William Dollar was initially stopped for a RBT and licence check.

        CQ property prices climbing according to latest REIQ report

        Premium Content CQ property prices climbing according to latest REIQ report

        News In defiance of expectations, CQ’s properties have sold for higher prices during the...