Morning Rewind: See the latest headlines from yesterday here

The Cathedral College defeated Mackay State High School 22-10 in their Aaron Payne Cup encounter at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds. Photo: Callum Dick

The Cathedral College defeated Mackay State High School 22-10 in their Aaron Payne Cup encounter at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds. Photo: Callum Dick

HAPPY Thursday, it’s almost the end of the working week for some.

Here are the top headlines from The Morning Bulletin online yesterday.

See the Letters to the Editor and as always, Harry Bruce’s cartoon, here.

A 46-year-old Rockhampton man was remanded in custody yesterday for a string of serious domestic violence charges.

Police were called to report of a woman being attacked at 2am in Frenchville.

See the full story here.

Mackay State High School’s Arthur Miller-Stephens with the ball. Photo: Callum Dick

The Cathedral College had a win against Mackay State High in Round 4 of the Aaron Payne Cup yesterday.

See our sports editor Pam McKay’s match report here.

Campbell Lever and Levi Bellette started their own mowing service at only 17

Two young 17 year-olds have started up their own gardening business.

Read about Levi Bellette and Campbell Lever’s new business here.

Karen Gilliland was a victim of Domestic Violence and is pictured with her three children. Picture Supplied

Nigel Gilliland’s case was heard before the court today, as he is charged with alleged murdering his estranged wife, Karen Gilliland.

Police prosecution stated they are awaiting forensic results.

View the full details here.

Brittany Lauga with Farnborough prep school teacher Angela Hinds with Yellow Prep class.

As election candidates raise the need for a high school at Emu Park, the Queensland Government has said it’s not feasible.

Read the full story by our politics reporter, Leighton Smith, here.