MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday, August 6.

A video of an elderly couple's shocking rollover on a CQ road was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral.

Australia is in the middle of a blood shortage at the moment and Rocky residents aren't able to donate for this reason.

Blood donation centres around the country need more donors to meet demand. Contributed

One Rockhampton woman was shocked as she drove down a river front road on the weekend only to see a brick building being levelled by an excavator, and it only took two hours.

Demolition of 134 Victoria Parade over the weekend. Lynda Pollock

A Rocky man's video has been viewed thousands of times on social media after he went for the jugular of local drug dealers, telling them "You are the scum of the earth.”

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Rockhampton man Scott Robertson unleashed on drug users in a video he posted to social media. Scott Robertson

A crash in Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon closed both a road and a railway line.

Emergency responders remove the front door of an SUV to remove the drive following a two vehicle crash corner on the corner of Albert and Denison Sts Rockhampton August 6 2019 Jann Houley

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.