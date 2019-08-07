Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Shocking footage of a car and caravan crash on a CQ road has gone viral.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Shocking footage of a car and caravan crash on a CQ road has gone viral. Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

Maddelin McCosker
by
7th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday, August 6.

---

A video of an elderly couple's shocking rollover on a CQ road was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Australia is in the middle of a blood shortage at the moment and Rocky residents aren't able to donate for this reason.

(Catch up HERE)

Blood donation centres around the country need more donors to meet demand.
Blood donation centres around the country need more donors to meet demand. Contributed

ALSO READ: DENGUE UPDATE: Rockhampton dengue hotspots revealed

---

One Rockhampton woman was shocked as she drove down a river front road on the weekend only to see a brick building being levelled by an excavator, and it only took two hours.

(Catch up HERE)

Demolition of 134 Victoria Parade over the weekend.
Demolition of 134 Victoria Parade over the weekend. Lynda Pollock

---

A Rocky man's video has been viewed thousands of times on social media after he went for the jugular of local drug dealers, telling them "You are the scum of the earth.”

(Catch up HERE)

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Rockhampton man Scott Robertson unleashed on drug users in a video he posted to social media.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Rockhampton man Scott Robertson unleashed on drug users in a video he posted to social media. Scott Robertson

---

A crash in Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon closed both a road and a railway line.

(Catch up HERE)

Emergency responders remove the front door of an SUV to remove the drive following a two vehicle crash corner on the corner of Albert and Denison Sts Rockhampton August 6 2019
Emergency responders remove the front door of an SUV to remove the drive following a two vehicle crash corner on the corner of Albert and Denison Sts Rockhampton August 6 2019 Jann Houley

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

anti-drugs australian red cross blood service blood donation dashcam footage dengue fever morning rewind rockhampton news tmbcrash tmbnews viral video
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car

    premium_icon Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car

    News The elderly woman sustained a head injury

    And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    premium_icon And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    News A Yeppoon butcher who learned his trade from the 'old-school guys'

    • 7th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
    Jealousy issues lead to CQ man to an extended stay in jail

    premium_icon Jealousy issues lead to CQ man to an extended stay in jail

    Crime His threatening text messages took jealousy to the next level.

    Mt Archer teacher one step closer to State best

    premium_icon Mt Archer teacher one step closer to State best

    News State excellence award down to Rockhampton teacher and one other