MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet
A video of an elderly couple's shocking rollover on a CQ road was captured on camera and the footage has gone viral.
Australia is in the middle of a blood shortage at the moment and Rocky residents aren't able to donate for this reason.
One Rockhampton woman was shocked as she drove down a river front road on the weekend only to see a brick building being levelled by an excavator, and it only took two hours.
A Rocky man's video has been viewed thousands of times on social media after he went for the jugular of local drug dealers, telling them "You are the scum of the earth.”
A crash in Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon closed both a road and a railway line.
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.