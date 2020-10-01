MORNING REWIND: Take a look at yesterday’s top news

GOOD Morning Bully readers and welcome to October, how the year has flown by!

Harry's view on the upcoming election debates.

See the latest letters to the editor here and Harry Bruce’s wonderful cartoon as always.

Jamie Boon and Jeremy Marou in the new Speakeasy whiskey bar style private lounge at The Goat Cafe and Bar.

Making headlines yesterday was The Goat Cafe and Bar’s new owners, Rocky music icon Jeremy Marou and friend Jamie Boon.

See photos of the new Speakeasy bar and read about their plans for the venue.

A fire was reported in Waterloo St, Frenchville last night.

It is understood it was quickly contained, see the story here.

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children, a victim of domestic violence attack – Photo Supplied Facebook

In court news, Nigel Gilliland fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court for the alleged murder of his former wife and mother of three, Karen Gilliland.

The case is waiting on final forensic evidence and Mr Gilliland will remain in custody with the next court appearance due on October 28.

Read the story here.

The concrete beam being lowered.

Check out the incredible photos of the concrete beams being lowered for the Gavial Creek Bridge.

Work is underway for the construction of the $3.5 million bridge which will replace the old timber one.

MT MORGAN JUNIOR RODEO U15 Mini Bull Ride: Jay Buffier

The Mount Morgan Junior Rodeo was on last weekend, read about the competition and see our photo gallery here.

QUESTIONS NEEDED: Got a question you'd like us to ask our Rockhampton election candidates for Thursday's debate? Email it through to Leighton.Smith@news.com.au

Lastly, we have a debate livestreamed for the Queensland Election on The Morning Bulletin website tonight with Rockhampton candidates LNP’s Tony Hopkins, One Nation’s Torin O’Brien, KAP’s Christian Shepherd, and Legalise Cannabis QLD Laura Barnard.

If you have any questions, email our debate moderator Leighton.Smith@news.com.au or add it in the comments section of this story, or the Facebook comments section.