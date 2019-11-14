MORNING REWIND: Tales of heroism and heartache rise from the ashes

Good morning Central Queensland,

Here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to ensure that you are up to date on the biggest local stories.

Here are our top five stories from Wednesday, November 13.

---

A Rockhampton man pleads guilty to trafficking 8kg of methamphetamine over the space of 14 months. Read the full story HERE.

---

Firefighters had a successful day on the fire front yesterday despite the challenging conditions. Read the day five recap of the Cap Coast fires HERE.

---

Stories of heroism aplenty from the Cap Coast fires. John Potter and Ross Milner battled the raging inferno, saving half a dozen houses. Read their epic recount HERE.

---

THE fate of Rockhampton Region councillor Stephen Schwarten’s local government career is in the hands of online trolls. Read the online story HERE.

---

Two men fought the flames on Saturday night as houses and shed fell around them. Take a look inside the fire front HERE.