MORNING REWIND: Teen slammed by judge for ‘ugly’ graffiti

Our biggest story yesterday was a police hunt for a fugitive in North Rockhampton.

Police were tracking a fugitive in North Rockhampton on Thursday morning.

A penis sprayed onto the wall of a business directly across the road from a school, on a mural at the school and on a footpath landed an 18-year-old woman in hot water this week.

Mount Morgan High School. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK191011chigh3

Workers moving to the Rockhampton region could be eligible for an incentive of up to $2500, following the implementation of a new Rockhampton Regional Council community policy this week.

Hastings Deering 2019 apprentice cohort

Rural Fire Brigade firewarden and second officer, Peter Brady, has said he will hang up his boots after 33 years in the service.

Peter Brady firewarden and second officer at Bracewell-Cedarville Rural Fire Brigade.

In a massive blow for Rockhampton racing, the premier trainer of the past four season, Tom Button, has announced he is relocating his operation to the Sunshine Coast.

MOVING ON: Tom Button is leaving Rockhampton for greener pastures on the Sunshine Coast.

