MORNING REWIND: Tensions over Rookwood boil over
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday October 3.
---
Excuses for cost blow outs to Rookwood Weir were uncovered by two whistleblowers who say the Queensland Government needs to come clean and open up its books.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Aldi’s grand opening was a great success and the discount supermarket has taken Rockhampton by storm.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A 22-year-old midwife who previously worked in Rockhampton blocked peak hour traffic in Brisbane on Monday as part of a climate action strike.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Rockhampton man pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a banning order after entering two clubs he was banned from during his sisters 18th birthday celebrations.
(Catch up HERE)
---
As the standoff between State and Federal Governments over the Rookwood weir appears to continue, Resources Minister Matt Canavan wrote public a letter expressing his concerns.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.