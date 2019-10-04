MORNING REWIND: Tensions over Rookwood boil over

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Excuses for cost blow outs to Rookwood Weir were uncovered by two whistleblowers who say the Queensland Government needs to come clean and open up its books.

FUTURE SITE: Rookwood Weir will emerge from this site in 2019 if all goes according to plan.

Aldi’s grand opening was a great success and the discount supermarket has taken Rockhampton by storm.

The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store

A 22-year-old midwife who previously worked in Rockhampton blocked peak hour traffic in Brisbane on Monday as part of a climate action strike.

Sophie Marie took part in a climate change protest in Brisbane this week.

A Rockhampton man pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a banning order after entering two clubs he was banned from during his sisters 18th birthday celebrations.

As the standoff between State and Federal Governments over the Rookwood weir appears to continue, Resources Minister Matt Canavan wrote public a letter expressing his concerns.

