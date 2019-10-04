Menu
Fitzroy river near the Rookwood weir site.
News

MORNING REWIND: Tensions over Rookwood boil over

Maddelin McCosker
4th Oct 2019 8:20 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday October 3.

---

Excuses for cost blow outs to Rookwood Weir were uncovered by two whistleblowers who say the Queensland Government needs to come clean and open up its books.

(Catch up HERE)

FUTURE SITE: Rookwood Weir will emerge from this site in 2019 if all goes according to plan.
---

Aldi’s grand opening was a great success and the discount supermarket has taken Rockhampton by storm.

(Catch up HERE)

The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store
---

A 22-year-old midwife who previously worked in Rockhampton blocked peak hour traffic in Brisbane on Monday as part of a climate action strike.

(Catch up HERE)

Sophie Marie took part in a climate change protest in Brisbane this week.
---

A Rockhampton man pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a banning order after entering two clubs he was banned from during his sisters 18th birthday celebrations.

(Catch up HERE)

---

As the standoff between State and Federal Governments over the Rookwood weir appears to continue, Resources Minister Matt Canavan wrote public a letter expressing his concerns.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

