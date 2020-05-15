MORNING REWIND: The big stories in today’s paper
THE ROCKHAMPTON Ring Rd is the top topic of discussion in today’s paper.
The Morning Bulletin received exclusive footage from the Department of Transport on where the new roundabouts, intersections, overpasses and a new bridge are.
Good news from Torenbeek Vet Clinic as their new $1.5 million super-sized clinic is under construction with an opening date planned in June.
In court, bail was refused for an accused choker.
In sport, Yeppoon swimming teacher Lynne Barnett has been awarded Swim Teacher of the Year.
And lastly, George Stevens has spoken out about the mess at Bouldercombe’s Lion Park as the garden and the facilities have fallen into disrepair.