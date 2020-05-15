MORNING REWIND: The big stories in today’s paper

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

THE ROCKHAMPTON Ring Rd is the top topic of discussion in today’s paper.

The Morning Bulletin received exclusive footage from the Department of Transport on where the new roundabouts, intersections, overpasses and a new bridge are.

David Skinner outside the new Torenbeek Vet Clinic under construction on Dean Street

Good news from Torenbeek Vet Clinic as their new $1.5 million super-sized clinic is under construction with an opening date planned in June.

In court, bail was refused for an accused choker.

Lynne Barratt has been named Swim Teacher of the year after over 50 years in the pool sharing her love of swimming with people of all ages

In sport, Yeppoon swimming teacher Lynne Barnett has been awarded Swim Teacher of the Year.

Bouldercombe resident George Stevens.

And lastly, George Stevens has spoken out about the mess at Bouldercombe’s Lion Park as the garden and the facilities have fallen into disrepair.