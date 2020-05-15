Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.
First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.
News

MORNING REWIND: The big stories in today’s paper

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th May 2020 6:43 AM

THE ROCKHAMPTON Ring Rd is the top topic of discussion in today’s paper.

The Morning Bulletin received exclusive footage from the Department of Transport on where the new roundabouts, intersections, overpasses and a new bridge are.

David Skinner outside the new Torenbeek Vet Clinic under construction on Dean Street
David Skinner outside the new Torenbeek Vet Clinic under construction on Dean Street

Good news from Torenbeek Vet Clinic as their new $1.5 million super-sized clinic is under construction with an opening date planned in June.

In court, bail was refused for an accused choker.

Lynne Barratt has been named Swim Teacher of the year after over 50 years in the pool sharing her love of swimming with people of all ages
Lynne Barratt has been named Swim Teacher of the year after over 50 years in the pool sharing her love of swimming with people of all ages

In sport, Yeppoon swimming teacher Lynne Barnett has been awarded Swim Teacher of the Year.

Bouldercombe resident George Stevens.
Bouldercombe resident George Stevens.

And lastly, George Stevens has spoken out about the mess at Bouldercombe’s Lion Park as the garden and the facilities have fallen into disrepair.

morning rewind morning rewind rockhampton the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        WATCH: Flyover shows exactly where Rocky Ring Road will go

        premium_icon WATCH: Flyover shows exactly where Rocky Ring Road will go

        News EXCLUSIVE: Stunning footage along with fresh details have been released about the...

        Anger over council’s up-keep of popular park

        premium_icon Anger over council’s up-keep of popular park

        News Rockhampton Regional Council is being called upon to better care for the public...

        New super-sized $1.5m clinic to open in Frenchville

        premium_icon New super-sized $1.5m clinic to open in Frenchville

        Pets & Animals The new clinic will include four consult rooms, two surgery suits, separate dog and...