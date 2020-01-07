Menu
A1 Dog Detailing's Gary Bennett giving Mo a bath.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
News

Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
7th Jan 2020 6:15 AM

NOTHING was off-limits for an “ice fuelled” man responsible for a Rockhampton crime spree as he targeted a charity, schools, pubs, businesses and residential homes. Read the full report HERE.

Dogs loved Gary Bennett and he loved them.
EVERY man, woman and their dogs could be at Gary Bennett’s funeral service in Rockhampton on Friday and that’s just the way he would want it. Read the touching tributes HERE.

AN argument that turned nasty is claimed to be the trigger for a man allegedly being set on fire in Rockhampton on Saturday. Read the full report HERE.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith.
ROCKHAMPTON Region councillor, Ellen Smith has thrown her support behind a decreased speed limit for the intersection of Burnett Hwy and Gavial-Gracemere Road. Read the full report HERE.

Generic image of tradesman tradie holding tools and hardhat, wearing tool belt. ONE USE ONLY.
MASTER Builders regional manager Dennis Bryant is urging all Central Queensland builders and subcontractors to make sure they submitted their financial information for last year. Read the full report HERE.

