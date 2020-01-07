Morning Rewind: the five stories you may have missed
NOTHING was off-limits for an “ice fuelled” man responsible for a Rockhampton crime spree as he targeted a charity, schools, pubs, businesses and residential homes. Read the full report HERE.
----
EVERY man, woman and their dogs could be at Gary Bennett’s funeral service in Rockhampton on Friday and that’s just the way he would want it. Read the touching tributes HERE.
----
AN argument that turned nasty is claimed to be the trigger for a man allegedly being set on fire in Rockhampton on Saturday. Read the full report HERE.
ROCKHAMPTON Region councillor, Ellen Smith has thrown her support behind a decreased speed limit for the intersection of Burnett Hwy and Gavial-Gracemere Road. Read the full report HERE.
----
MASTER Builders regional manager Dennis Bryant is urging all Central Queensland builders and subcontractors to make sure they submitted their financial information for last year. Read the full report HERE.