Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morning Bulletin digital edition October 9
Morning Bulletin digital edition October 9
News

MORNING REWIND: The latest news for your Friday morning

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 6:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning Central Queensland, it’s almost the weekend!

See yesterday’s letters to the editor here.

Harry's view on show assistants busted in CQ.
Harry's view on show assistants busted in CQ.

The Queensland Government made an announcement yesterday for an election commitment for $8.4 million for CQUniversity’s stage one of the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

Read the full story by our political reporter Leighton Smith here.

ELECTION PROMISE: CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp welcomed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany for their announcement of $8.4m Stage 1 funding for the TAFE Centre of Excellence.
ELECTION PROMISE: CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp welcomed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany for their announcement of $8.4m Stage 1 funding for the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

In exciting development news, an application for a fast food outlet on the site of the old Bunnings on Yaamba Rd has been lodged.

See the renders and proposal here.

Plans for the fast food building.
Plans for the fast food building.

Rockhampton solicitor Doug Winning has been found guilty of official corruption after he pleaded not guilty to charges when he tried to bribe two police officers after he was caught drink driving.

Read the story here.

In political news, Dominc Doblo has announced he will run as an independent in the upcoming Queensland election.

Read about his plan and vision here.

POLITICAL TILT: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo will run as an Independent candidate in the electorate of Rockhampton for the 2020 State Election.
POLITICAL TILT: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo will run as an Independent candidate in the electorate of Rockhampton for the 2020 State Election.

In other business news, a small cafe has been approved at 1 Meter St, The Range.

The small scale cafe would be inside a residential home, located near Rockhampton Grammar School.

See the story here.

1 Meter St, The Range
1 Meter St, The Range

In sport news, the 2020 Central Queensland Junior Golf Open was held at Yeppoon last weekend.

Read the results here.

Basketball is also on this weekend – and live crowds are allowed back.

Games are on tomorrow night for the inaugural ConocoPhillips CQ Cup against Mackay.

Enjoy your weekend!

rockhampton morning rewind tmbmorningrewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Premium Content Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Politics Determined to do some good for Rockhampton, local businessman Dominic Doblo is running as an independent in the State Election.

        How CQ travel agent manages new COVID-19 reality

        Premium Content How CQ travel agent manages new COVID-19 reality

        News Terrorist attacks and a global financial crisis weren’t enough to put the travel...

        FISHING FRIDAY: Stellar days on cards for offshore anglers

        Premium Content FISHING FRIDAY: Stellar days on cards for offshore anglers

        Fishing Scott Lynch shares his tips and tricks ahead of another ripper weekend in Central...

        Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Premium Content Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Business The development has been limited to be small scale and would operate from 6am to...