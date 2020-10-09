MORNING REWIND: The latest news for your Friday morning

GOOD morning Central Queensland, it’s almost the weekend!

Harry's view on show assistants busted in CQ.

The Queensland Government made an announcement yesterday for an election commitment for $8.4 million for CQUniversity’s stage one of the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

ELECTION PROMISE: CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp welcomed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany for their announcement of $8.4m Stage 1 funding for the TAFE Centre of Excellence.

In exciting development news, an application for a fast food outlet on the site of the old Bunnings on Yaamba Rd has been lodged.

Plans for the fast food building.

Rockhampton solicitor Doug Winning has been found guilty of official corruption after he pleaded not guilty to charges when he tried to bribe two police officers after he was caught drink driving.

In political news, Dominc Doblo has announced he will run as an independent in the upcoming Queensland election.

POLITICAL TILT: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo will run as an Independent candidate in the electorate of Rockhampton for the 2020 State Election.

In other business news, a small cafe has been approved at 1 Meter St, The Range.

The small scale cafe would be inside a residential home, located near Rockhampton Grammar School.

1 Meter St, The Range

In sport news, the 2020 Central Queensland Junior Golf Open was held at Yeppoon last weekend.

Basketball is also on this weekend – and live crowds are allowed back.

Games are on tomorrow night for the inaugural ConocoPhillips CQ Cup against Mackay.

Enjoy your weekend!