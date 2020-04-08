Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue.
MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
8th Apr 2020 6:09 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 7.

----

Zach Robba was killed in a shark attack off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef. Photo: Supplied
1. Tributes flow for 23-year-old killed in shark attack

Tributes are flowing for Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger Zach Robba who tragically died after he was attacked by a shark off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef late on Monday.

---

2. Gunshot incident near North Rocky Police Station

Queensland police have confirmed the death of a male following a gunshot incident this afternoon on Dean Street in Rockhampton.

----

PANDEMIC CALCULATIONS: James Cook University epidemiologist Michael Meehan and Professor of Infectious Diseases Modelling and Epidemiology Emma McBryde had co-authored a paper strategies to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Scientists: Don’t flatten the COVID-19 curve, ‘squash it’

We should not just flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, we should “squash it” according to North Queensland epidemiologists.

----

Ian Robert Armstrong
4. Armstrong back in prison less than a year after corpse convictions

A MAN who was convicted of interfering with the corpses of murdered duo Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett is back in prison.

----

.
5. Man airlifted with chest injuries after CQ bull attack

A man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a bull attack at Struck Oil this afternoon.

