MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 7.

----

Zach Robba was killed in a shark attack off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef. Photo: Supplied

1. Tributes flow for 23-year-old killed in shark attack

Tributes are flowing for Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger Zach Robba who tragically died after he was attacked by a shark off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef late on Monday.

---

2. Gunshot incident near North Rocky Police Station

Queensland police have confirmed the death of a male following a gunshot incident this afternoon on Dean Street in Rockhampton.

----

PANDEMIC CALCULATIONS: James Cook University epidemiologist Michael Meehan and Professor of Infectious Diseases Modelling and Epidemiology Emma McBryde had co-authored a paper strategies to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Scientists: Don’t flatten the COVID-19 curve, ‘squash it’

We should not just flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, we should “squash it” according to North Queensland epidemiologists.

----

Ian Robert Armstrong

4. Armstrong back in prison less than a year after corpse convictions

A MAN who was convicted of interfering with the corpses of murdered duo Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett is back in prison.

----

.

5. Man airlifted with chest injuries after CQ bull attack

A man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a bull attack at Struck Oil this afternoon.