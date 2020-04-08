MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 7.
----
1. Tributes flow for 23-year-old killed in shark attack
Tributes are flowing for Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger Zach Robba who tragically died after he was attacked by a shark off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef late on Monday.
---
2. Gunshot incident near North Rocky Police Station
Queensland police have confirmed the death of a male following a gunshot incident this afternoon on Dean Street in Rockhampton.
----
3. Scientists: Don’t flatten the COVID-19 curve, ‘squash it’
We should not just flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, we should “squash it” according to North Queensland epidemiologists.
----
4. Armstrong back in prison less than a year after corpse convictions
A MAN who was convicted of interfering with the corpses of murdered duo Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett is back in prison.
----
5. Man airlifted with chest injuries after CQ bull attack
A man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a bull attack at Struck Oil this afternoon.