Fire in Norman gardens
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
9th Apr 2020 6:22 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 8.

----

Fire in Norman gardens

1. Large Rockhampton shed fire brought under control

It took a total of four crews 20 minutes to get Norman Gardens the fire under control.

----

Jessica Noakes at the Crackerjack Cafe
Jessica Noakes at the Crackerjack Cafe

2. Cracker Rocky cafe opening despite pandemic Business opens in pandemic

A global pandemic hasn’t stopped culinary friends Fiona Noakes and Lisa Scantlebury from opening their own cafe in South Rockhampton.

----

3. Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

A first-time mum has been forced to choose between her own mother or her partner for support during labour as hospitals tighten rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

----

Rockhampton Courthouse.
Rockhampton Courthouse.

4. Hiccup for Rocky’s first judge only trial

Rockhampton is set for it’s first ‘judge only’ trial during the coronavirus pandemic due to social isolation rules.

----

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young (pictured with Barry O'Rourke MP) provides a COVID-19 update in Rockhampton on Wednesday
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young (pictured with Barry O'Rourke MP) provides a COVID-19 update in Rockhampton on Wednesday

5. COVID-19: $96M boost to CQ healthcare

CENTRAL Queensland is set to receive up to $96m in additional funding as the region prepares for a potential outbreak of COVID-19.

the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

