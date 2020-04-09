MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 8.
----
1. Large Rockhampton shed fire brought under control
It took a total of four crews 20 minutes to get Norman Gardens the fire under control.
----
2. Cracker Rocky cafe opening despite pandemic Business opens in pandemic
A global pandemic hasn’t stopped culinary friends Fiona Noakes and Lisa Scantlebury from opening their own cafe in South Rockhampton.
----
3. Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit
A first-time mum has been forced to choose between her own mother or her partner for support during labour as hospitals tighten rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
----
4. Hiccup for Rocky’s first judge only trial
Rockhampton is set for it’s first ‘judge only’ trial during the coronavirus pandemic due to social isolation rules.
----
5. COVID-19: $96M boost to CQ healthcare
CENTRAL Queensland is set to receive up to $96m in additional funding as the region prepares for a potential outbreak of COVID-19.