MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 9.
1. Stanage Bay Backpackers breach tough COVID-19 rules
A group of backpackers caused outrage after eight travellers breached strict social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
----
2. ‘Double standards’: MP slams Health Minister’s CQ visit
TWO government officials have come under fire for their visit to Rockhampton during the COVID-19 pandemic.
----
3. Man freed from loader rollover near Rocky CBD
Emergency services responded to reports of man trapped inside rolled loader outside Rockhampton CBD.
----
4. Fast-tracked paramedics boost CQ’s COVID-19 response
New paramedic graduates are here to help CQ fight the pandemic.
----
5. Hard workers get chocolate bonus
Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital is giving a much-needed financial shot in the arm to local cafes and food outlets
----