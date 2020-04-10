Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 9.

1. Stanage Bay Backpackers breach tough COVID-19 rules

A group of backpackers caused outrage after eight travellers breached strict social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

----

Travellers set up camp at Stanage Bay.
Travellers set up camp at Stanage Bay.

2. ‘Double standards’: MP slams Health Minister’s CQ visit

TWO government officials have come under fire for their visit to Rockhampton during the COVID-19 pandemic.

----

MP Michelle Landry called for an explanation.
MP Michelle Landry called for an explanation.

3. Man freed from loader rollover near Rocky CBD

Emergency services responded to reports of man trapped inside rolled loader outside Rockhampton CBD.

----

A truck rollover on Quay St Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.
A truck rollover on Quay St Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

4. Fast-tracked paramedics boost CQ’s COVID-19 response

New paramedic graduates are here to help CQ fight the pandemic.

----

Paramedic graduates Alicia Hughes, 24, Red Bank station, & Luke Allen, 21, Rockhampton station. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Paramedic graduates Alicia Hughes, 24, Red Bank station, & Luke Allen, 21, Rockhampton station. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

5. Hard workers get chocolate bonus

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital is giving a much-needed financial shot in the arm to local cafes and food outlets

----

CEO Fiona Hebbard and Coffee Society's Ayden Chapman at the Hillcrest Hospital
CEO Fiona Hebbard and Coffee Society's Ayden Chapman at the Hillcrest Hospital

the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Launch your online business

        premium_icon Launch your online business

        Business Kaleb Roberts attempts to demystify digital marketing by providing his tips and tricks on how to get your local business online

        ‘Double standards’: MP slams Health Minister’s CQ visit

        premium_icon ‘Double standards’: MP slams Health Minister’s CQ visit

        Politics TWO government officials have come under fire for their visit to Rockhampton during...

        New field for popular sport

        premium_icon New field for popular sport

        News An increasingly popular sport has secured a big development, promising a thrilling...

        Groundbreaking DV research partnership between CQUni and foundation

        premium_icon Groundbreaking DV research partnership between CQUni and...

        News CQUniversity and the Red Rose Foundation have agreed to partner for groundbreaking...