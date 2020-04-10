MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 9.

1. Stanage Bay Backpackers breach tough COVID-19 rules

A group of backpackers caused outrage after eight travellers breached strict social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

----

Travellers set up camp at Stanage Bay.

2. ‘Double standards’: MP slams Health Minister’s CQ visit

TWO government officials have come under fire for their visit to Rockhampton during the COVID-19 pandemic.

----

MP Michelle Landry called for an explanation.

3. Man freed from loader rollover near Rocky CBD

Emergency services responded to reports of man trapped inside rolled loader outside Rockhampton CBD.

----

A truck rollover on Quay St Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

4. Fast-tracked paramedics boost CQ’s COVID-19 response

New paramedic graduates are here to help CQ fight the pandemic.

----

Paramedic graduates Alicia Hughes, 24, Red Bank station, & Luke Allen, 21, Rockhampton station. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

5. Hard workers get chocolate bonus

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital is giving a much-needed financial shot in the arm to local cafes and food outlets

----