Rural Fire Service Queensland
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
20th Apr 2020 6:16 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the last week, April 13-20.

----

1. COVID-19: One new Central Queensland case confirmed (Last Sunday)

Central Queensland was said to have recorded a new case of COVID-19 in the health service district last weekend which was later found to be a testing mishap.

A BMA Blackwater Mine worker was told he was positive for COVID-19 last weekend but it was later found to be a mistake.
----

2. How far you are allowed to travel to exercise?

We unpack how far you can move for exercise during the COVID-19 isolation period.

----

3. Tributes pour for CQ teen killed in quad bike crash

SUMMER Scantlebury will forever be remembered as “a rock,” a friend to everyone and a much-loved and forever missed daughter and sister.

Summer Scantlebury
----

4. Belot deputy mayor amid controversy

There has been another leadership shift at Livingstone Shire Council, but not without controversy.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot has been appointed deputy mayor.
5. Thousands of RFS volunteers kicked out over blue cards

A third of the Rural Fire Service volunteers have been cast onto the scrap heap after refusing to comply with the Queensland Government’s demand that they apply for Blue Cards.

Rural Fire Service Queensland
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

