MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a location approximately 90 Kilometres South of Rockhampton on the Dawson Highway, where a truck had left the road then rolled numerous times, coming to rest on its wheels.Photo Contributed

RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a location approximately 90 Kilometres South of Rockhampton on the Dawson Highway, where a truck had left the road then rolled numerous times, coming to rest on its wheels.Photo Contributed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, April 21.

----

1. What it will take for Qld’s COVID restrictions to be lifted?

THE Queensland Government will consider easing strict COVID-19 restrictions if the state continues recording low numbers of cases in coming weeks.

Photo: EMMA MURRAY

----

2. Uni to withhold wages, cut salaries to survive COVID-19

CQUniversity senior executives will receive no salary increases in 2020-21, have 20 per cent of their salaries withheld and the university may be forced to close a campus to help the university bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

CQUniversity Mackay City Campus.

----

3. Teacher wants Blue Card back after alleged DV, child sex

A former Rockhampton teacher has won a three-year battle to have his Blue Card reinstated.

gavel, court,

----

4. Horror rollover leaves Biloela man in serious condition

A 58-year old Biloela man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a truck rollover which closed a Central Queensland highway for almost 11 hours.

RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a location approximately 90 Kilometres South of Rockhampton on the Dawson Highway, where a truck had left the road then rolled numerous times, coming to rest on its wheels.Photo Contributed

5.BOOMING: What’s driving the Rockhampton rental surge?

A market surge may be the last thing you would expect in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but according to vendors and industry leaders the rental market is booming.