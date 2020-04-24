MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
1. Big wet 2020 looms for Central Queensland
Central Queensland is set to receive well-above average rain in winter and spring as a rare weather combination develops in the Indian and Pacific oceans.
2. ‘Scared and worried’: CQ darts star’s COVID-19 diagnosis
INTERNATIONAL darts star Kyle Anderson felt “upset, scared and worried” when he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
3. Drug offence after prison release for corpse interference
A Rockhampton man has again been sentenced for drug matters - the first offence taking place just two months after being released from prison for a sentence of interfering with the corpses of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.
4. The secret behind former Emmaus student’s tech success
Rockhampton’s Joe Zhou is the among the latest to join the ever-expanding app-economy with a service that has never been timelier.
5. REVEALED: the driving force behind a daylight armed robbery
Two young men terrified a female staff member of a service station during an armed robbery because they both had money troubles.