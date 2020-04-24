MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, April 23.

----

1. Big wet 2020 looms for Central Queensland

Central Queensland is set to receive well-above average rain in winter and spring as a rare weather combination develops in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Aerial view of Port Curtis, Rockhampton with the Hastings Deering plant pictured centre right as the Fitzroy River rises over the 9 metre mark. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111-flood-c7

2. ‘Scared and worried’: CQ darts star’s COVID-19 diagnosis

INTERNATIONAL darts star Kyle Anderson felt “upset, scared and worried” when he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Kyle Anderson was tested for coronavirus and got word of his positive result on March 29.

----

3. Drug offence after prison release for corpse interference

A Rockhampton man has again been sentenced for drug matters - the first offence taking place just two months after being released from prison for a sentence of interfering with the corpses of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett.

4. The secret behind former Emmaus student’s tech success

Rockhampton’s Joe Zhou is the among the latest to join the ever-expanding app-economy with a service that has never been timelier.

MyMedkit founders Ting Wang, Joe Zhou (CEO) and Mena Theodorou

5. REVEALED: the driving force behind a daylight armed robbery

Two young men terrified a female staff member of a service station during an armed robbery because they both had money troubles.