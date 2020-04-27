MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

1. Big wet 2020 looms for Central Queensland

Central Queensland is set to receive well-above average rain in winter and spring as a rare weather combination develops in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

The Fitzroy River in Rockhampton reached 9.2m in the 2010-2011 flood.

2. Active COVID-19 cases plummet for CQ

THE number of active COVID-19 patients in Central Queensland officially plummeted to just two last weekend following inquiries by The Morning Bulletin as to the accuracy of daily state totals.

. Photo: File

3. ‘Scared and worried’: CQ darts star’s COVID-19 diagnosis

World darts star Kyle Anderson felt “upset, scared and worried” when he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Kyle Anderson was tested for coronavirus and got word of his positive result on March 29.

4. Softball-sized hail hits Rocky area, injuries reported

Hailstones the size of cricket balls fell over Rockhampton and Yeppoon sunday causing widespread damages to cars and houses.

Buckets of hail collected in Wandal

5. REVEALED: the driving force behind a daylight armed robbery

Two young men terrified a female staff member of a service station during an armed robbery because they both had money troubles.