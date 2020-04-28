MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.

A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.

1. Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

A man is being sued by an insurance company for more than $1.5 million after an accident in Thangool.

2. Wife ‘textbook domestic violence victim’ who has been conditioned

A domestic violence offender sobbed during his sentence for assaulting his wife, daughter and neighbour.

3. There’s a CQ millionaire on the loose after weekend lotto

A LOTTO ticket purchased from Coalfields News in Moranbah took out a Division 1 prize of $1,982,910

Generic Oz Lotto balls.

4. Anna Meares details mental health battles

Gracemere product and Australian cycling’s former golden girl Anna Meares is set to release her new book tomorrow.

The cover of Anna Meares' new book titled 'Now'. Picture: Stoke Hill Press.

5. CQ told to brace for cold snap

Chilly winds and a significant dip in the mercury are set to have Central Queensland residents reaching for their winter woollies this week.