A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
28th Apr 2020 5:50 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, April 27.

----

1. Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

A man is being sued by an insurance company for more than $1.5 million after an accident in Thangool.

A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.
2. Wife ‘textbook domestic violence victim’ who has been conditioned

A domestic violence offender sobbed during his sentence for assaulting his wife, daughter and neighbour.

3. There’s a CQ millionaire on the loose after weekend lotto

A LOTTO ticket purchased from Coalfields News in Moranbah took out a Division 1 prize of $1,982,910

Generic Oz Lotto balls.
4. Anna Meares details mental health battles

Gracemere product and Australian cycling’s former golden girl Anna Meares is set to release her new book tomorrow.

The cover of Anna Meares' new book titled 'Now'. Picture: Stoke Hill Press.
5. CQ told to brace for cold snap

Chilly winds and a significant dip in the mercury are set to have Central Queensland residents reaching for their winter woollies this week.

COOLING DOWN: Sky News Meteorologist Alison Osborne discussing the cold snap forecast to hit the southeast this week.
