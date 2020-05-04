Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stockland Rockhampton
Stockland Rockhampton
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
4th May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the last week, April 26 - May 2.

----

1. $650k for accident at shopping centre

A Capricorn Coast woman who fell over in a pool of water is suing Stockland and its cleaning company for more than $650,000.

Stockland Rockhampton
Stockland Rockhampton

2. Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

A Wandal man is being sued by an insurance company for more than $1.5 million after an accident in Thangool in 2012 when he was intoxicated.

A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.
A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.

3. Wife ‘textbook domestic violence victim’ who has been conditioned

Domestic violence silhouette generic image - fist raised against woman./Violence
Domestic violence silhouette generic image - fist raised against woman./Violence

4. Woman handed back dog after it chewed its own tail off

A woman has had her dog returned to her despite being found guilty of failing to provide veterinary treatment for him after he chewed his own tail off.

Raxit recovered after the surgery.
Raxit recovered after the surgery.

5. Unpacking the COVID-19 eased restrictions for CQ

COVID-19 restrictions ease this weekend but member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has provide clarification around what it all means and has warned Central Queenslanders not to “blow it”.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is excited about the potential for mountain biking in the region after her first ride on the First Turkey trails last weekend.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is excited about the potential for mountain biking in the region after her first ride on the First Turkey trails last weekend.
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kiosk sells 119kg of fish and chips as restrictions eased

        premium_icon Kiosk sells 119kg of fish and chips as restrictions eased

        Business “We’ve been busy all day, probably the best weekend since this all started.”

        Why 59 CQ residents could not leave home at the weekend

        premium_icon Why 59 CQ residents could not leave home at the weekend

        News While many residents enjoyed eased COVID-19 restrictions, these residents faced...

        Future growth of Livingstone shire hinges on major review

        premium_icon Future growth of Livingstone shire hinges on major review

        Council News THE FATE of some Capricorn Coast businesses and also the future growth of...

        Drunk man attacks pub staff with fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Drunk man attacks pub staff with fire extinguisher

        News Jealousy and heavily intoxication do not mix