MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

1. $650k for accident at shopping centre

A Capricorn Coast woman who fell over in a pool of water is suing Stockland and its cleaning company for more than $650,000.

Stockland Rockhampton

2. Insurance company sues drunk driver for more than $1.5m

A Wandal man is being sued by an insurance company for more than $1.5 million after an accident in Thangool in 2012 when he was intoxicated.

A photo from the scene at Thangool on December 5, 2012 where a Ford Ranger rolled several times.

3. Wife ‘textbook domestic violence victim’ who has been conditioned

Domestic violence silhouette generic image - fist raised against woman./Violence

4. Woman handed back dog after it chewed its own tail off

A woman has had her dog returned to her despite being found guilty of failing to provide veterinary treatment for him after he chewed his own tail off.

Raxit recovered after the surgery.

5. Unpacking the COVID-19 eased restrictions for CQ

COVID-19 restrictions ease this weekend but member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has provide clarification around what it all means and has warned Central Queenslanders not to “blow it”.