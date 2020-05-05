Menu
MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
5th May 2020 6:08 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 5.

----

1. Timeline revealed to reopen CQ schools and some businesses

Central Queensland is set to be rewarded for its success in crushing the COVID-19 pandemic with plans revealed by the Queensland Government to gradually open schools, cafes and restaurants in the coming weeks.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace (left) and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) are seen during a press conference at Kelvin Grove State College in Brisbane, Monday, May 4, 2020. Premier Palaszczuk announced that from May 11, Queenslands kindergarten, Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 students will go back to school, and the government announced their intention of sending all students
Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace (left) and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) are seen during a press conference at Kelvin Grove State College in Brisbane, Monday, May 4, 2020. Premier Palaszczuk announced that from May 11, Queenslands kindergarten, Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 students will go back to school, and the government announced their intention of sending all students

2. PETROL RELIEF: Some servos lower fuel prices to meet market

Some Rockhampton region fuel providers have finally taken the hint by lowering fuel prices to the price recommended by the state’s peak motoring body after weeks of price gouging accusations.

Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

3. Kiosk sells 119kg of fish and chips as restrictions eased

Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions have begun to be reduced, just in time for the May day long weekend and according to beachside businesses, locals are taking full advantage.

Fish and chips
Fish and chips

4. Why 59 CQ residents could not leave home at the weekend

WHILE most Central Queensland residents enjoyed extra freedom at the weekend with some coronavirus restrictions eased, there were more than 50 residents who were not permitted to leave their homes.

Lammermoor Beach looking back towards Yeppoon..
Lammermoor Beach looking back towards Yeppoon..

5. Rocky MP cleared by Ethics Committee

MEMBER for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and five other MPs have been cleared of any wrongdoing by a Queensland parliament Ethics Committee which investigated contempt of parliament concerns.

LIFE GOES ON: Barry O'Rourke is hard at work, from home. Picture: Contributed
LIFE GOES ON: Barry O'Rourke is hard at work, from home. Picture: Contributed
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

