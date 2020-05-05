MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 5.
----
1. Timeline revealed to reopen CQ schools and some businesses
Central Queensland is set to be rewarded for its success in crushing the COVID-19 pandemic with plans revealed by the Queensland Government to gradually open schools, cafes and restaurants in the coming weeks.
2. PETROL RELIEF: Some servos lower fuel prices to meet market
Some Rockhampton region fuel providers have finally taken the hint by lowering fuel prices to the price recommended by the state’s peak motoring body after weeks of price gouging accusations.
3. Kiosk sells 119kg of fish and chips as restrictions eased
Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions have begun to be reduced, just in time for the May day long weekend and according to beachside businesses, locals are taking full advantage.
4. Why 59 CQ residents could not leave home at the weekend
WHILE most Central Queensland residents enjoyed extra freedom at the weekend with some coronavirus restrictions eased, there were more than 50 residents who were not permitted to leave their homes.
5. Rocky MP cleared by Ethics Committee
MEMBER for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and five other MPs have been cleared of any wrongdoing by a Queensland parliament Ethics Committee which investigated contempt of parliament concerns.