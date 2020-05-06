MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 6.

1. Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure

After three bites of the cherry, a Rockhampton favourite restaurant appears to have closed for good this time.

2. Sunflowers lift a community’s spirits

One sunflower patch has put smiles on hundreds of Central Queensland faces and raised more than $25,000 for charity in the process.

Larissa McIntosh and daughter Kenzie Florence are all smiles at the sunflower patch.

3. Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine

A truck appears to have all but melted on a Central Queensland mine site as the CMFEU releases a photo of the aftermath.

Burnt out haul truck at BMA's Saraji mine in Dysart

4. Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox

Cocaine concealed in clip seal bags inside a toolbox at a CQ trucking depot led a recreational drug user to have his head bowed in front of his elderly mother.

Picture: iStock

5. Couple file $1m lawsuit after drink driver hit their home

A Rockhampton couple are suing a drink driver for more than $1 million after he drove them down on the road and struck their home in Emerald in 2017.