Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Broken Windshield of a car
Broken Windshield of a car
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
6th May 2020 5:57 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 6.

----

1. Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure

After three bites of the cherry, a Rockhampton favourite restaurant appears to have closed for good this time.

2. Sunflowers lift a community’s spirits

One sunflower patch has put smiles on hundreds of Central Queensland faces and raised more than $25,000 for charity in the process.

Larissa McIntosh and daughter Kenzie Florence are all smiles at the sunflower patch.
Larissa McIntosh and daughter Kenzie Florence are all smiles at the sunflower patch.

3. Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine

A truck appears to have all but melted on a Central Queensland mine site as the CMFEU releases a photo of the aftermath.

Burnt out haul truck at BMA's Saraji mine in Dysart
Burnt out haul truck at BMA's Saraji mine in Dysart

4. Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox

Cocaine concealed in clip seal bags inside a toolbox at a CQ trucking depot led a recreational drug user to have his head bowed in front of his elderly mother.

Picture: iStock
Picture: iStock

5. Couple file $1m lawsuit after drink driver hit their home

A Rockhampton couple are suing a drink driver for more than $1 million after he drove them down on the road and struck their home in Emerald in 2017.

Broken Windshield of a car
Broken Windshield of a car
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for capturing Rockhampton.

        Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        premium_icon Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        News A JUVENILE who was sentenced for 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery...

        Local foodies delighted with TruFusion’s triumphant return

        premium_icon Local foodies delighted with TruFusion’s triumphant return

        News One of Rocky’s favourite restaurants is back after being hard hit by COVID-19...

        Campaign to stop domestic violence crisis

        premium_icon Campaign to stop domestic violence crisis

        News Help is available for those living in difficult home environments as a result of...