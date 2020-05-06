MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
1. Popular Rockhampton restaurant announces shock closure
After three bites of the cherry, a Rockhampton favourite restaurant appears to have closed for good this time.
2. Sunflowers lift a community’s spirits
One sunflower patch has put smiles on hundreds of Central Queensland faces and raised more than $25,000 for charity in the process.
3. Truck burns to crisp on CQ mine
A truck appears to have all but melted on a Central Queensland mine site as the CMFEU releases a photo of the aftermath.
4. Cocaine hidden in miner’s toolbox
Cocaine concealed in clip seal bags inside a toolbox at a CQ trucking depot led a recreational drug user to have his head bowed in front of his elderly mother.
5. Couple file $1m lawsuit after drink driver hit their home
A Rockhampton couple are suing a drink driver for more than $1 million after he drove them down on the road and struck their home in Emerald in 2017.