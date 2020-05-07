MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

An injured person from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah pictured arriving at the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Brisbane 6th of May 2020. This is the second flights to arrive after an explosion at the mine left five people seriously injured. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

An injured person from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah pictured arriving at the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Brisbane 6th of May 2020. This is the second flights to arrive after an explosion at the mine left five people seriously injured. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 6.

----

1. Mines minister orders ‘thorough’ probe into explosion

A thorough, independent investigation will be carried out by the mine safety regulator into yesterday’s mine explosion, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham says.

An injured person from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah pictured arriving at the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Brisbane 6th of May 2020. This is the second flights to arrive after an explosion at the mine left five people seriously injured. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

2. Hero cops helps five children escape Rocky inferno

The six children pulled from a house fire on Tuesday night are all stable in hospital.

The Bramble Street house that went up in flames on Wednesday, May 5, 2020. The fire was at the rear of the home.

3. One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

The One Nation Party has named the candidate they hope will carry them to the victory in Rockhampton after a strong performance to finish second in the 2017 State Election.

POLITICAL ASPIRANT: One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson is standing behind her newly announced candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien.

4. UPDATE: Truck rollover closes CQ highway, driver injured

A truck rollover near Moranbah has closed a busy Central Queensland highway.

ambulance generic thumb

5. Detention for teen with over 100 charges

A JUVENILE who was sentenced over 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had previously spent time in detention for an attempted armed robbery.