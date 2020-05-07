MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 6.
----
1. Mines minister orders ‘thorough’ probe into explosion
A thorough, independent investigation will be carried out by the mine safety regulator into yesterday’s mine explosion, Mines Minister Anthony Lynham says.
2. Hero cops helps five children escape Rocky inferno
The six children pulled from a house fire on Tuesday night are all stable in hospital.
3. One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton
The One Nation Party has named the candidate they hope will carry them to the victory in Rockhampton after a strong performance to finish second in the 2017 State Election.
4. UPDATE: Truck rollover closes CQ highway, driver injured
A truck rollover near Moranbah has closed a busy Central Queensland highway.
5. Detention for teen with over 100 charges
A JUVENILE who was sentenced over 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had previously spent time in detention for an attempted armed robbery.