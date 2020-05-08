MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
1. UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopens after fatal truck crash
Police have confirmed a truck driver has died after a single vehicle crash south of Rockhampton on Wednesday night.
2. Four miners on ventilators after horrific gas explosion
FOUR miners seriously injured in an underground mine explosion remain in a critical condition while a fifth has stabilised overnight.
3. Rothery ‘horrified’ by former workmates’ fight for life
FORMER Mine’s Rescue and Grosvenor miner Wade Rothery has described being “horrified” hearing the news members of his former crew were fighting for their lives after an explosion in the Central Queensland mine.
4. ‘Very proud’: How crews saved young child from house fire
With a young child unaccounted for and flames beginning to spread through a Norman Gardens home, two Rockhampton Police officers put their lives on the line and faced danger head-on.
5. Man in coma with cracked skull after bat and chain attack
POLICE have charged two men with grievous bodily harm after they allegedly fractured a man’s skull using a baseball bat and chains in the small town of Ogmore on Tuesday
