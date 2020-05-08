MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the Yesterday, may 7.

1. UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopens after fatal truck crash

Police have confirmed a truck driver has died after a single vehicle crash south of Rockhampton on Wednesday night.

The scene of a Bruce Hwy truck crash near Bajool last night (Photo: ABC Capricornia)

2. Four miners on ventilators after horrific gas explosion

FOUR miners seriously injured in an underground mine explosion remain in a critical condition while a fifth has stabilised overnight.

An injured person from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah pictured arriving at the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Brisbane 6th of May 2020. This is the second flights to arrive after an explosion at the mine left five people seriously injured. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

3. Rothery ‘horrified’ by former workmates’ fight for life

FORMER Mine’s Rescue and Grosvenor miner Wade Rothery has described being “horrified” hearing the news members of his former crew were fighting for their lives after an explosion in the Central Queensland mine.

One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery

4. ‘Very proud’: How crews saved young child from house fire

With a young child unaccounted for and flames beginning to spread through a Norman Gardens home, two Rockhampton Police officers put their lives on the line and faced danger head-on.

5. Man in coma with cracked skull after bat and chain attack

POLICE have charged two men with grievous bodily harm after they allegedly fractured a man’s skull using a baseball bat and chains in the small town of Ogmore on Tuesday

Picture: Gordon McComiskie

