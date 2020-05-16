MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over yesterday, May 15.

----

Nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre diagnosed with coronavirus.

It is understood the nurse at the centre of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre COVID-19 exposure has been suspended.

North Rockhampton Nursing Home is under strict lockdown amid a nurse testing positive to COVID-19.

---

70 quarantined, health service to probe actions of nurse.

Queensland Health has ordered 70 CQ residents into immediate quarantine after they were identified as ‘close contacts’ of a Rockhampton nurse who tested positive to COVID-19.

Up to 70 close contacts of the nurse are now in quarantine.

---

New voice to join ABC Capricornia airwaves as brekky host.

ABC Capricornia has finally named a replacement for its beloved former breakfast radio host Jacquie Mackay.

Paul Culliver, the new face of ABC Rockhampton breakfast show.

---

Electrician jailed for possessing 27.5g of meth.

An electrician has been jailed after being busted red handed many times with illicit drugs.

A man has been prosecuted after facing significant drug charges.

---

Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist.

An ambitious $25 million redevelopment of Rockhampton’s airport sits at the top of Rockhampton Regional Council’s wishlist.