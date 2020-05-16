MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over yesterday, May 15.
----
Nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre diagnosed with coronavirus.
It is understood the nurse at the centre of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre COVID-19 exposure has been suspended.
---
70 quarantined, health service to probe actions of nurse.
Queensland Health has ordered 70 CQ residents into immediate quarantine after they were identified as ‘close contacts’ of a Rockhampton nurse who tested positive to COVID-19.
---
New voice to join ABC Capricornia airwaves as brekky host.
ABC Capricornia has finally named a replacement for its beloved former breakfast radio host Jacquie Mackay.
---
Electrician jailed for possessing 27.5g of meth.
An electrician has been jailed after being busted red handed many times with illicit drugs.
---
Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist.
An ambitious $25 million redevelopment of Rockhampton’s airport sits at the top of Rockhampton Regional Council’s wishlist.