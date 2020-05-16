Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Rockhampton Nursing Home
North Rockhampton Nursing Home
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over yesterday, May 15.

----

Nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre diagnosed with coronavirus.

It is understood the nurse at the centre of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre COVID-19 exposure has been suspended.

North Rockhampton Nursing Home is under strict lockdown amid a nurse testing positive to COVID-19.
North Rockhampton Nursing Home is under strict lockdown amid a nurse testing positive to COVID-19.

---

70 quarantined, health service to probe actions of nurse.

Queensland Health has ordered 70 CQ residents into immediate quarantine after they were identified as ‘close contacts’ of a Rockhampton nurse who tested positive to COVID-19.

Up to 70 close contacts of the nurse are now in quarantine.
Up to 70 close contacts of the nurse are now in quarantine.

---

New voice to join ABC Capricornia airwaves as brekky host.

ABC Capricornia has finally named a replacement for its beloved former breakfast radio host Jacquie Mackay.

Paul Culliver, the new face of ABC Rockhampton breakfast show.
Paul Culliver, the new face of ABC Rockhampton breakfast show.

---

Electrician jailed for possessing 27.5g of meth.

An electrician has been jailed after being busted red handed many times with illicit drugs.

A man has been prosecuted after facing significant drug charges.
A man has been prosecuted after facing significant drug charges.

---

Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist.

An ambitious $25 million redevelopment of Rockhampton’s airport sits at the top of Rockhampton Regional Council’s wishlist.

Rockhampton Airport may likely receive a massive redevelopment.
Rockhampton Airport may likely receive a massive redevelopment.
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist

        premium_icon Airport upgrade features in RRC’s $35m wishlist

        News Queensland’s Local Councils have teamed up with an ambitious plan to kick start the economy.

        Nursing centre case the ‘perfect storm’ for covid cluster

        premium_icon Nursing centre case the ‘perfect storm’ for covid cluster

        Health Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland president Phill Tsingos has backed...

        Tender documents reveals plans for Rocky motorsport precinct

        premium_icon Tender documents reveals plans for Rocky motorsport precinct

        News The first stage is to include the design and construction of a speedway track.

        Check it out: Top 10 locations to visit this weekend

        premium_icon Check it out: Top 10 locations to visit this weekend

        News As restrictions begin to ease, we take a look at the hottest spots in the region...