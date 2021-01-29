MORNING REWIND: the top 5 stories you may have missed out on

Good morning, Central Queensland. We hope you’ve got a great weekend ahead of you.

Here are a few of the stories we brought you yesterday.

Damon Jenkins.

CQ man is lucky to be alive after a frightening night in a Bouldercombe ditch.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/only-forward-from-here-cq-man-optimistic-about-cra/4187205/

The injured police officer is helped onto a stretcher in Oswald Street, Rockhampton.

A Rockhampton police officer was badly injured during an Allenstown job Thursday morning.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/officer-rushed-to-hospital-with-serious-slash-inju/4186869/

Angelo Conway at the new office on Bolsover St for his business, Conway Creative. Photo by Orin Lucke, Blink Photography.

On a lighter note, the success of two local businesses has prompted them to open new offices in Rockhampton’s CBD.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rockhampton-business-success-10-years-on-and-a-new/4186782/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/hail-damage-work-keeps-cq-tradies-busy-9-months-on/4187038/

And three CQ students are in line for a top resources honour

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/meet-three-cq-students-in-line-for-a-top-resources/4186785/