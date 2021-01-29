Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry's view on Rocky mayoral by-election vote counting.
Harry's view on Rocky mayoral by-election vote counting.
News

MORNING REWIND: the top 5 stories you may have missed out on

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 6:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning, Central Queensland. We hope you’ve got a great weekend ahead of you.

Here are a few of the stories we brought you yesterday.

Damon Jenkins.
Damon Jenkins.

CQ man is lucky to be alive after a frightening night in a Bouldercombe ditch.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/only-forward-from-here-cq-man-optimistic-about-cra/4187205/

The injured police officer is helped onto a stretcher in Oswald Street, Rockhampton.
The injured police officer is helped onto a stretcher in Oswald Street, Rockhampton.

A Rockhampton police officer was badly injured during an Allenstown job Thursday morning.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/officer-rushed-to-hospital-with-serious-slash-inju/4186869/

Angelo Conway at the new office on Bolsover St for his business, Conway Creative. Photo by Orin Lucke, Blink Photography.
Angelo Conway at the new office on Bolsover St for his business, Conway Creative. Photo by Orin Lucke, Blink Photography.

On a lighter note, the success of two local businesses has prompted them to open new offices in Rockhampton’s CBD.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rockhampton-business-success-10-years-on-and-a-new/4186782/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/hail-damage-work-keeps-cq-tradies-busy-9-months-on/4187038/

And three CQ students are in line for a top resources honour

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/meet-three-cq-students-in-line-for-a-top-resources/4186785/

tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RGS employee suing school for $740k for workplace injury

        Premium Content RGS employee suing school for $740k for workplace injury

        News The defence for the private school denies the allegations and says the employee continued to work after the incident.

        Get ready: Rocky rates notices are in the post

        Premium Content Get ready: Rocky rates notices are in the post

        Council News Residents who pay early will receive a 10 per cent discount.

        ‘Only forward from here’: CQ man optimistic about crash recovery

        Premium Content ‘Only forward from here’: CQ man optimistic about crash...

        Community Damon Jenkins waited seven hours to be rescued from a crash near Mount Morgan.

        Former CQ sports star to hit screens in reality TV show

        Premium Content Former CQ sports star to hit screens in reality TV show

        News The 30-year-old joins cast of Married at First Sight.