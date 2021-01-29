MORNING REWIND: the top 5 stories you may have missed out on
Good morning, Central Queensland. We hope you’ve got a great weekend ahead of you.
Here are a few of the stories we brought you yesterday.
CQ man is lucky to be alive after a frightening night in a Bouldercombe ditch.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/only-forward-from-here-cq-man-optimistic-about-cra/4187205/
A Rockhampton police officer was badly injured during an Allenstown job Thursday morning.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/officer-rushed-to-hospital-with-serious-slash-inju/4186869/
On a lighter note, the success of two local businesses has prompted them to open new offices in Rockhampton’s CBD.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rockhampton-business-success-10-years-on-and-a-new/4186782/
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/hail-damage-work-keeps-cq-tradies-busy-9-months-on/4187038/
And three CQ students are in line for a top resources honour
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/meet-three-cq-students-in-line-for-a-top-resources/4186785/