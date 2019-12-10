Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three Frontline Action on Coal protesters have locked themselves to gates and machinery at the Adani Carmichael coal and rail site.
Three Frontline Action on Coal protesters have locked themselves to gates and machinery at the Adani Carmichael coal and rail site.
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you can’t miss

Jack Evans
10th Dec 2019 6:17 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 09.

----

An older sibling who acted as a human barricade to keep her little sister safe from bullies, was suspended from school and banned from the semi formal. Read more HERE.

Zenaide Neinert (left) and her friend before she was rejected from the Rockhampton State School semi formal
Zenaide Neinert (left) and her friend before she was rejected from the Rockhampton State School semi formal

----

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig’s is rallying the community behind him in the quest to secure another term as mayor. Read more HERE.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig has announced he will run for the position of Mayor once again
Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig has announced he will run for the position of Mayor once again

----

A woman was flown to Rockhampton after being hit by car while fighting fires near Rolleston. Read more HERE.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured fighting fires near Rolleston
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured fighting fires near Rolleston

----

A man was arrested and will be charged for using a dangerous device to protest the Adani Carmichael coal mine and rail site yesterday.

Three Frontline Action on Coal protesters have locked themselves to gates and machinery at the Adani Carmichael coal and rail site.
Three Frontline Action on Coal protesters have locked themselves to gates and machinery at the Adani Carmichael coal and rail site.

----

LAST Friday marked the end of an era, as Emerald and Longreach agricultural colleges closed. Read the full report HERE.

CLOSED: Emerald and Longreach Agricultural Colleges closed their doors this week.
CLOSED: Emerald and Longreach Agricultural Colleges closed their doors this week.
adani renewables bullying victim mayor bill ludwig racq capricorn rescue helicopter the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miner hits four-in-a-row rehab target

        premium_icon Miner hits four-in-a-row rehab target

        News One Central Queensland coal mine has rehabilitated over 350 football fields of land.

        ’Stellar’ year for prestige property sales in CQ

        premium_icon ’Stellar’ year for prestige property sales in CQ

        Property Property analysts reveal the highs and lows of Central Queensland’s property market...

        Rural brigades set to help shape new bushfire risk management plans

        premium_icon Rural brigades set to help shape new bushfire risk management...

        Council News Lessons learned from last month’s Cobraball bushfires will help shape strategies to...

        Rocky business shows support for its volunteer firies

        premium_icon Rocky business shows support for its volunteer firies

        News Rockhampton company shows support for firies by giving volunteer firefighter...