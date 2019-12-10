MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you can’t miss

Three Frontline Action on Coal protesters have locked themselves to gates and machinery at the Adani Carmichael coal and rail site.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 09.

An older sibling who acted as a human barricade to keep her little sister safe from bullies, was suspended from school and banned from the semi formal. Read more HERE.

Zenaide Neinert (left) and her friend before she was rejected from the Rockhampton State School semi formal

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig’s is rallying the community behind him in the quest to secure another term as mayor. Read more HERE.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig has announced he will run for the position of Mayor once again

A woman was flown to Rockhampton after being hit by car while fighting fires near Rolleston. Read more HERE.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured fighting fires near Rolleston

A man was arrested and will be charged for using a dangerous device to protest the Adani Carmichael coal mine and rail site yesterday.

LAST Friday marked the end of an era, as Emerald and Longreach agricultural colleges closed. Read the full report HERE.