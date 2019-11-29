MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday, November 28.

----

Panorama Heights resident Saxon Turner will live less than one kilometre from the proposed $14.3 million Rockhampton Residential Rehabilitation centre and he’s not bothered. Read more HERE.

Saxon Turner is unconcerned about the proposed construction of an addiction clinic close to his home

----

A courageous bystander has brought a violent crime spree to an end after an alleged offender stole one vehicle and assaulted two women attempting to steal another. Read the full story HERE.

Police on scene where Rafael Santana's car was stolen

----

Concerns that rural firefighters battling the recent Capricorn Coast bushfires were denied permission to backburn as they attempted to control the blaze, have been raised in state parliament. Read the full report HERE.

Fires Adelaide Park area west of Yeppoon Pictures Steve Vit

----

The man accused of Tuesday night’s violent crime spree around Rockhampton, including multiple carjacking attempts, did not apply for bail yesterday. Read the full report HERE.

Travis Roy Anderson, 27, fronted Rockhampton Magistrates court charged with multiple crimes including carjacking.

----

Gang fights and vandalism makes for an average night on Randwick St, Berserker, according to a lifelong resident who just wants her grandchild to visit safely. Read the full report HERE.