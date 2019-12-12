MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 11.

----

IN a dramatic start to the week for Rockhampton Regional Council, a key ­management figure resigned without explanation and another staff member has been referred to the ­Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission. Read the full report HERE.

Rockhampton Regional Council, RRC, City Hall on Bolsover Street. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

----

Instead of enjoying the last month of his two-year Phuket venture, Stanage Bay fisherman Jason Mitchell is racking up thousands of dollars of debt in a Thai hospital hoping to save his foot. Read the full report HERE.

Phuket doctors are working to save Stanage Bay Jason Mitchell's foot after a motorbike accident on Saturday night

----

Pharmacist Ian Kinsey admits he has watched the town he grew up in continue to slowly decrease but seeing Blackall taken off the map was still a shock to the businessman. Read the full story HERE.

Ian Kinsey behind he counter of his Blackall pharmacy

----

A MAN who violently attacked his partner at the Yeppoon foreshore where families were enjoying the Carols by the Beach event last Sunday, has been jailed. Read the full Report HERE.

handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested

----

Electricity is the number one problem for Rockhampton multinational Dobinsons Spring and Suspension and if prices continue to rise its future is uncertain, according to owner Glen Dobinson. Read the full Report HERE.