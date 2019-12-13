MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ben Dobson downs a beer on his steer, Norman.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ben Dobson downs a beer on his steer, Norman.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 12.

----

‘A bull walks into a bar’ - normally that’s how a friendly joke would begin, but reality stepped in on Wednesday when one steer joined his owners for a coldie at the Gracemere Hotel. Read the full report HERE.

Ben and Nicky Dobson bring their loveable steer, Norman to the popular venue for a coldie.

----

A MAN accused of violently robbing a Rockhampton woman at her Park Avenue residence on Monday has been granted bail. read the full report HERE.

----

The man who rammed a Frenchville home on Wednesday afternoon has not been charged with any offences. Read the full report HERE.

Police arrest a driver who crashed into a house in North Rockhampton on Wednesday 11 December

----

On Wednesday night, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was called in for a rescue winch from a bulk carrier ship located in Gladstone Harbour. Read the full report HERE.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue on a late night rescue off Gladstone

----

Rockhampton courts sentenced a 24 year old for possessing 17.9g meth along with possessing cannabis. Read the full report HERE.

.

----