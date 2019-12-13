Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ben Dobson downs a beer on his steer, Norman.
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
13th Dec 2019 6:19 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 12.

----

‘A bull walks into a bar’ - normally that’s how a friendly joke would begin, but reality stepped in on Wednesday when one steer joined his owners for a coldie at the Gracemere Hotel. Read the full report HERE.

Ben and Nicky Dobson bring their loveable steer, Norman to the popular venue for a coldie.

----

A MAN accused of violently robbing a Rockhampton woman at her Park Avenue residence on Monday has been granted bail. read the full report HERE.

----

The man who rammed a Frenchville home on Wednesday afternoon has not been charged with any offences. Read the full report HERE.

Police arrest a driver who crashed into a house in North Rockhampton on Wednesday 11 December

----

On Wednesday night, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was called in for a rescue winch from a bulk carrier ship located in Gladstone Harbour. Read the full report HERE.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue on a late night rescue off Gladstone

----

Rockhampton courts sentenced a 24 year old for possessing 17.9g meth along with possessing cannabis. Read the full report HERE.

----

