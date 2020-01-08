MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Police believe two-armed robberies in a 24-hour period may be related. Read the full report HERE.

A1 Dog Detailing's Gary Bennett giving Mo a bath. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Affectionately known to many as “the dog man”, Gary, who ran A1 Dog Detailing, passed away at home on Christmas Eve aged 57. Read the public tributes HERE.

Renders of the Hungry Jacks proposed to be built at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

WHOPPERS, onion rings and other signature flame-grilled fare could soon be available on the Capricorn Coast with plans for the area’s first Hungry Jacks lodged. Read the full report HERE.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark, to which the Queensland Government contributed $15.7 million.

REFLECTING on his second busy year in politics, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke shared with The Morning Bulletin a trove of photographs and massive list of achievements he’s delivered for the Rockhampton region. Read the full list HERE.

14/11/19 BHP CEO-Elect Mike Henry. Aaron Francis/The Australian

BHP has become the latest mining giant to donate money towards Australia’s bushfire ravaged communities after Rio Tinto topped up the $250,000 pledge it made in November. Read the full report HERE.