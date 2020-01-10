Menu
Police investigate a robbery at the Berserker newsagency
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
10th Jan 2020 6:17 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday January 9.

----

POLICE have confirmed a man has been charged in relation to two armed robberies in a 24 hour period over Monday and Tuesday. Read the full report HERE.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley at Rockhampton Police Station.
----

A 40-YEAR long marriage came to an abrupt end on Sunday when a man with no criminal history assaulted his wife “because he was sick and tired of 40 years of lies and bulls---”. Read the full report HERE.

Court generic
----

A PROPOSED limestone mine with a 20-year lease about 40km west of Rockhampton has been recommended for approval after objectors to the project took it through the land court. Read the full report HERE.

Gunong Pangga limestone quarry in Sarawak, Malaysia. mining /Quarries
----

The Department of Environment and science (DES) is asking Rockhampton residents to stay Crocwise and dispose of fish scraps properly following a reported sighting of a crocodile in the Fitzroy River. Read the full report HERE.

None
----

A DRUNK driver was found by police standing next to his car, in a pub carpark, with keys in the ignition and the engine still running. Read the full report HERE.

.
