Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Holden dealership
Holden dealership
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
18th Feb 2020 6:41 AM

Happy Tuesday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 17.

GENERAL Motors’s sudden decision to axe production of the Holden brand for Australia has stunned the nation and blindsided its Rockhampton dealership, putting 55 local jobs in jeopardy.

Lawrence's Holden rockhampton
Lawrence's Holden rockhampton

A GRIEVING Hay Point father has paid tribute to his “fun, outgoing” wife of 10 years who died in Friday’s horrific crash at Alligator Creek.

Sharon and Brad France.
Sharon and Brad France.

Ambulance were called to a Rockhampton quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal.

WHILE some areas received more than 50mm of rain over the weekend, Rockhampton and other major towns in CQ ­remained quite dry, as if a globe was protecting them from a downpour.

Rainfall forecast for Monday, February 17.
Rainfall forecast for Monday, February 17.

THE prospect of the Federal Government using taxpayers’ money to underwrite the construction of a $2 billion coal-fired power station at Collinsville has divided Queensland’s political parties.

The decommissioned Collinsville Power Station. Picture: Evan Morgan
The decommissioned Collinsville Power Station. Picture: Evan Morgan
coal fired power holden commodore 2018 morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What shock Holden move means for Rocky dealership

        premium_icon What shock Holden move means for Rocky dealership

        News General Motors’ decision to abandon Australia leaves 55 local jobs in the balance at Lawrence’s Motors.

        Healthy rainfalls expected to continue later this week

        premium_icon Healthy rainfalls expected to continue later this week

        News Keep your umbrella handy because the rain isn’t going away just yet for...

        The scoop: Beloved ice-cream store to re-open in Yeppoon

        premium_icon The scoop: Beloved ice-cream store to re-open in Yeppoon

        Business What started as a part-time job as a teenager quickly turned into a lifelong...

        Another devastating blow for terminally ill man

        premium_icon Another devastating blow for terminally ill man

        News One Lammermoor family thought their luck was finally starting to turn around.