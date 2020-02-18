MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Happy Tuesday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 17.

GENERAL Motors’s sudden decision to axe production of the Holden brand for Australia has stunned the nation and blindsided its Rockhampton dealership, putting 55 local jobs in jeopardy.

Lawrence's Holden rockhampton

A GRIEVING Hay Point father has paid tribute to his “fun, outgoing” wife of 10 years who died in Friday’s horrific crash at Alligator Creek.

Sharon and Brad France.

Ambulance were called to a Rockhampton quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal.

WHILE some areas received more than 50mm of rain over the weekend, Rockhampton and other major towns in CQ ­remained quite dry, as if a globe was protecting them from a downpour.

Rainfall forecast for Monday, February 17.

THE prospect of the Federal Government using taxpayers’ money to underwrite the construction of a $2 billion coal-fired power station at Collinsville has divided Queensland’s political parties.