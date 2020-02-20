MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with the 1.2 kilos of ice.

The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 19.

1. Potential $3.5M drug syndicate bust uncovers huge ice haul

Over three kilograms of ice has been seized as part of an eight-month long police operation targeting an organised drug syndicate in Central Queensland.

The 1.2 kilo of ice seized as part of Operation Romeo Kazoo.

2. $30m Capricorn Coast development clears final hurdle

A $30 MILLION residential and retail development set to change the face of Yeppoon’s foreshore has been given the official green light - but not without controversy.

An artist's impression of what the new $30m development next to Yeppoon's Strand Hotel would look like.

3. NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers

JUSTICE Graeme Crow warns every drug user or dealer who walks into his courtroom about the highly addictive nature and points to one of Rockhampton’s worst examples.

Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention

4. Doblo’s plan to target ‘weakest link’ at Rocky council

JUST days away from nominations opening for the Local Government Elections, colourful Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo has called for public assistance to determine which role and division he should target.

ELECTION ANTICIPATION: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo is preparing to throw his hat into the ring in either the upcoming local or state elections.

5. Train delayed as power lines brought down off Bruce Hwy

A train was stopped in its tracks after power lines were brought down near the Bruce Highway in Port Curtis this morning.