MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Happy Thursday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 19.
1. Potential $3.5M drug syndicate bust uncovers huge ice haul
Over three kilograms of ice has been seized as part of an eight-month long police operation targeting an organised drug syndicate in Central Queensland.
2. $30m Capricorn Coast development clears final hurdle
A $30 MILLION residential and retail development set to change the face of Yeppoon’s foreshore has been given the official green light - but not without controversy.
3. NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers
JUSTICE Graeme Crow warns every drug user or dealer who walks into his courtroom about the highly addictive nature and points to one of Rockhampton’s worst examples.
4. Doblo’s plan to target ‘weakest link’ at Rocky council
JUST days away from nominations opening for the Local Government Elections, colourful Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo has called for public assistance to determine which role and division he should target.
5. Train delayed as power lines brought down off Bruce Hwy
A train was stopped in its tracks after power lines were brought down near the Bruce Highway in Port Curtis this morning.