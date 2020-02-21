MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Happy Friday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 20.
----
1.WATCH: 22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust
22 OFFENDERS have been charged on a range of 58 offences as part of Operation Romeo Kazoo which saw 3.2 kilos of ice seized across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
----
2. $3.5m drug raids: Identities of two men charged revealed
TWO men arrested during drug raids across Rockhampton yesterday have been remanded in custody after their first mention in court this morning.
----
3. UPDATE: Teen offenders in custody after alleged car theft
Queensland Police have this afternoon confirmed two individuals are in custody following arrests related to a car theft which occurred in Lammermoor on Saturday.
----
4. NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers
JUSTICE Graeme Crow warns every drug user or dealer who walks into his courtroom about the highly addictive nature and points to one of Rockhampton’s worst examples.
----
5. Heat to make way for a wet weekend in CQ
THE days are numbered for Capricornia’s low intensity heatwave with welcome wet weather expected to cool things down in the coming days.