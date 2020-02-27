Menu
OUTRAGED: Michelle Watson has alleged the owner of Marlborough Hotel made racist comments about her two sons.
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
27th Feb 2020 6:20 AM

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 26.

----

1. Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack.

IN the last fortnight, there has been at least two ambulance call outs and a lockdown at Glenmore State School in response to serious bullying incidents.

----

2. REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

NEW QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the intricate details of drug crimes in the Rockhampton region.

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across the Rockhampton policing region
----

3. Jail for Bowen Basin miner’s brazen rape of a sleeping woman.

A YOUNG woman who had been sleeping next to her boyfriend in a Rockhampton motel room was the victim of an “opportunistic and extremely brazen” rape.

The Criterion Hotel
----

4. Mum drink driving six times over with unrestrained child

AN UNRESTRAINED child was climbing over car seats as their mother blew six times the legal limit in a roadside random breath test.

Drug and alcohol testing
----

5. CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment.

A FAMILY trip has quickly descended into a moment of ‘he said, she said’ between a family and a publican.

OUTRAGED: Michelle Watson has alleged the owner of Marlborough Hotel made racist comments about her two sons.
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

