MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

OUTRAGED: Michelle Watson has alleged the owner of Marlborough Hotel made racist comments about her two sons.

OUTRAGED: Michelle Watson has alleged the owner of Marlborough Hotel made racist comments about her two sons.

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 26.

----

1. Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack.

IN the last fortnight, there has been at least two ambulance call outs and a lockdown at Glenmore State School in response to serious bullying incidents.

----

2. REVEALED: Are you in Capricornia’s worst area for drugs?

NEW QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the intricate details of drug crimes in the Rockhampton region.

A 'heatmap' represents the intensity of drug crime across the Rockhampton policing region

----

3. Jail for Bowen Basin miner’s brazen rape of a sleeping woman.

A YOUNG woman who had been sleeping next to her boyfriend in a Rockhampton motel room was the victim of an “opportunistic and extremely brazen” rape.

The Criterion Hotel

----

4. Mum drink driving six times over with unrestrained child

AN UNRESTRAINED child was climbing over car seats as their mother blew six times the legal limit in a roadside random breath test.

Drug and alcohol testing

----

5. CQ pub owner denies alleged racist comment.

A FAMILY trip has quickly descended into a moment of ‘he said, she said’ between a family and a publican.