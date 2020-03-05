Menu
Toilet paper stocks at Woolworths in Allenstown
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
5th Mar 2020 6:09 AM

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 26.

----

1. Gallery: Rockhampton Grammar School students’ glitzy senior formal

The Rockhampton Grammar School’s glamorous occasion saw over 150 students in their finest attire for their formal. SEE THE PHOTOS!

RGS Formal: Jessica Tomlinson and Macgregor Olive.
----

2. How $430K JMK demand led to CQ company’s downfall

A LETTER of demand for $430,000 from the liquidators of the JM Kelly group of companies has forced a Rockhampton company to be placed into voluntary administration.

JM Kelly's headquarters in North Rockhampton.
----

3. ’Grateful for his life’: Crash victim’s fight continues

A young Central Queensland man remains in a critical condition after he was flown from a serious head on collision on the Capricorn Coast on Tuesday.

Crash victim.
----

4. It’s a mystery: What’s brought this couple to tears?

She has taken about 111 tablets a week during her five-year-plus battle to treat a mystery ailment.

Linda and Peter Wills of Mt Morgan
----

5. Coronavirus panic buying spreads to Rockhampton

Rockhampton is used to experiencing panic buying sparked by floods and cyclones, but now it’s coronavirus that has caused shelves to empty at major shopping centres.

Toilet paper stocks at Woolworths in Allenstown
coronavirus jmkelly rockhampton save our subbies the morning rewind yeppoon rd crash
