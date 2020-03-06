Menu
Wolverines players Josiah Drane, Mitch McAuley-Powell and Jacob Borich.
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
6th Mar 2020 9:07 AM

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 6.

Spurred on by an attack outside his Rockhampton home, Eric Lewis decided to run for local council despite chronic health conditions.

Catch up here.

Eric Lewis with his dogs.
SPORT: The North Queensland Gridiron League grand final is on this Friday at 6.30pm, with the Rockhampton Wolverines playing the Cairns Falcons.

Check out the great photos our photographer Allan Reinikka took and the story here.

Wolverines players Josiah Drane, Mitch McAuley-Powell and Jacob Borich.
Rockhampton couple Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have been able to buy their own home, thanks to the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

Catch up here.

Emily Horan and Luke Richardson were able to purchase their own home years earlier than they anticipated.
A Farnborough mansion has sold for a record price of $2.86million.

Catch up here.

929 Farnborough Road will be going up for auction on February 29.
Nathanael Patson remains in a critical condition after he was involved in a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd on Tuesday morning.

Catch up here.

Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.
the morning rewind
