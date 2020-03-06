MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Happy Thursday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 6.
Spurred on by an attack outside his Rockhampton home, Eric Lewis decided to run for local council despite chronic health conditions.
Catch up here.
SPORT: The North Queensland Gridiron League grand final is on this Friday at 6.30pm, with the Rockhampton Wolverines playing the Cairns Falcons.
Check out the great photos our photographer Allan Reinikka took and the story here.
Rockhampton couple Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have been able to buy their own home, thanks to the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.
Catch up here.
A Farnborough mansion has sold for a record price of $2.86million.
Catch up here.
Nathanael Patson remains in a critical condition after he was involved in a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd on Tuesday morning.
Catch up here.