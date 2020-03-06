MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Spurred on by an attack outside his Rockhampton home, Eric Lewis decided to run for local council despite chronic health conditions.

Eric Lewis with his dogs.

SPORT: The North Queensland Gridiron League grand final is on this Friday at 6.30pm, with the Rockhampton Wolverines playing the Cairns Falcons.

Wolverines players Josiah Drane, Mitch McAuley-Powell and Jacob Borich.

Rockhampton couple Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have been able to buy their own home, thanks to the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

Emily Horan and Luke Richardson were able to purchase their own home years earlier than they anticipated.

A Farnborough mansion has sold for a record price of $2.86million.

929 Farnborough Road will be going up for auction on February 29.

Nathanael Patson remains in a critical condition after he was involved in a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd on Tuesday morning.

Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.