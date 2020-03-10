MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 9.

1. UPDATE: alleged Rocky CBD gunman released.

Police confirmed yesterday’s complaints of a suspected armed man in Rockhampton’s CBD today were unsubstantiated.

Police at City Centre Plaza.

2. Chinese cultural law sparks dependency lawsuit.

A DEPENDENCY lawsuit for more than $1.3 million has been filed based on a Chinese cultural law, following a Central Queensland fatal crash five years ago.

The scene of a double fatality near Huts Creek on the Bruce Highway. Photo Ebony Battersby / The Observer

3. Livingstone Shire Council elections 2020 Q & A

We ask LSC candidates how they will represent the region.

Livingstone Candidates at the ballot draw

4. Crash victim remains critical after 6 days

A 24-year-old groom-to-be remains in a critical condition a week on from the horror head-on Yeppoon Road which saw him flown to hospital.

Nathanael Patson with his fiancé Sarah Morgan.

5. Police detail ‘opportunistic’ Stockland stabbing

Police have released more information regarding a stabbing and attempted robbery which took place at Stockland Shopping Centre on Friday night.