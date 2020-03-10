MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Happy Thursday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 9.
1. UPDATE: alleged Rocky CBD gunman released.
Police confirmed yesterday’s complaints of a suspected armed man in Rockhampton’s CBD today were unsubstantiated.
2. Chinese cultural law sparks dependency lawsuit.
A DEPENDENCY lawsuit for more than $1.3 million has been filed based on a Chinese cultural law, following a Central Queensland fatal crash five years ago.
3. Livingstone Shire Council elections 2020 Q & A
We ask LSC candidates how they will represent the region.
4. Crash victim remains critical after 6 days
A 24-year-old groom-to-be remains in a critical condition a week on from the horror head-on Yeppoon Road which saw him flown to hospital.
5. Police detail ‘opportunistic’ Stockland stabbing
Police have released more information regarding a stabbing and attempted robbery which took place at Stockland Shopping Centre on Friday night.