Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at City Centre Plaza.
Police at City Centre Plaza.
News

MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
10th Mar 2020 6:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 9.

----

1. UPDATE: alleged Rocky CBD gunman released.

Police confirmed yesterday’s complaints of a suspected armed man in Rockhampton’s CBD today were unsubstantiated.

Police at City Centre Plaza.
Police at City Centre Plaza.

2. Chinese cultural law sparks dependency lawsuit.

A DEPENDENCY lawsuit for more than $1.3 million has been filed based on a Chinese cultural law, following a Central Queensland fatal crash five years ago.

The scene of a double fatality near Huts Creek on the Bruce Highway. Photo Ebony Battersby / The Observer
The scene of a double fatality near Huts Creek on the Bruce Highway. Photo Ebony Battersby / The Observer

3. Livingstone Shire Council elections 2020 Q & A

We ask LSC candidates how they will represent the region.

Livingstone Candidates at the ballot draw
Livingstone Candidates at the ballot draw

4. Crash victim remains critical after 6 days

A 24-year-old groom-to-be remains in a critical condition a week on from the horror head-on Yeppoon Road which saw him flown to hospital.

Nathanael Patson with his fiancé Sarah Morgan.
Nathanael Patson with his fiancé Sarah Morgan.

5. Police detail ‘opportunistic’ Stockland stabbing

Police have released more information regarding a stabbing and attempted robbery which took place at Stockland Shopping Centre on Friday night.

Stockland Rockhampton
Stockland Rockhampton
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alton Downs water crisis averted - for now

        premium_icon Alton Downs water crisis averted - for now

        News HERE are the photos that show the amazing transformation of the Kynuna Lodge property after recent rain.

        • 10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Strelow reveals funding bid

        premium_icon Strelow reveals funding bid

        News ROCKHAMPTON’S leader has offered an insight into her council’s play for a slice of...

        FEAR THE LAW: Tough plan to crack down on CQ youth crime

        premium_icon FEAR THE LAW: Tough plan to crack down on CQ youth crime

        Crime ‘Where there is crime there must be punishment. Criminals – especially young ones –...

        Police foot chase ends in court hearing

        premium_icon Police foot chase ends in court hearing

        Crime WITH a history of unlicensed driving offences, Jessie Lee Mott narrowly avoided...