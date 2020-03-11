MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Brett Griesel planting native trees adjacent to Kemp Beach at the XXXX GOLD and Landcare Australia Yeppoon Community Beach Revegetation Day.

Brett Griesel planting native trees adjacent to Kemp Beach at the XXXX GOLD and Landcare Australia Yeppoon Community Beach Revegetation Day.

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 10.

----

1. FEAR THE LAW: Tough plan to crack down on CQ youth crime.

Rockhampton is one of five locations where a new strategy to crack down on youth crime will be rolled out, as the Queensland Government targets the state’s worst offenders.

Police Commissioner Katerina Carroll APM, Brittany Lauga MP, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Barry O'Rourke MP outline new youth crime prevention measures at the Rockhampton police station

----

2. Alton Downs water crisis averted - for now

These photos show the amazing transformation of the Kynuna Lodge property at Ridgelands, on Rockhampton’s outskirts.

Russ Tindall and Vanessa Southey's Ridgelands property.

3. Council candidate outlines her plan to make division thrive.

With an abundance of local knowledge and a passion for her community, Sherrie Ashton has decided to throw her hat into the ring for a place at the Rockhampton Regional Council table.

Division 1 candidate Sherrie Ashton.

----

4. Strelow reveals funding bid

Rockhampton’s leader has offered an insight into her council’s play for a slice of a proposed billion dollar Federal Government funding pie.

Plane taking off at Rockhampton airport.

5. Environmental champion passes away.

The Capricorn Coast community is saddened by the passing of much-loved environmental champion Brett Griesel who died suddenly at his home last weekend after experiencing a brain aneurysm.